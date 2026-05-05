Gators face UNF in final midweek game of 2026

As the No. 13 Florida Gators hit the homestretch of the regular season, just two SEC series remain. But first, they face North Florida in their final midweek game of 2026.

This is the lone meeting this season between the Gators (31-17) and Ospreys (26-20) after facing each other twice in 2025. UF won both of those games and owns a 10-game winning streak in this series.

The Gators will start right-handed pitcher Cooper Walls (3-2, 6.96 ERA). UNF counters with righty Tommy Groom (0-1, 20.25 ERA).

First pitch is at 6:30. The game is being broadcast on SEC Network+.

Gators Online will provide live updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.