Gators finish 6th in Learfield Directors’ Cup standings

Led by nine teams that finished in the top 10 for their respective sports, the Florida Gators athletic program has placed sixth in the final Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, an all-sports competition, for the 2025-26 academic year.

UF has posted top-10 national all-sports finishes 42 straight years—the only program in the country to achieve that.

UF’s men’s swimming & diving and women’s outdoor track & field squads both posted national runner-up finishes to lead the way. Here is a complete list of the Gators’ top-10 programs in 2025-26.

No. 2 Men’s Swimming & Diving

No. 2 Women’s Outdoor Track & Field

No. 3 Gymnastics

No. 3 Men’s Indoor Track & Field

No. 5 Women’s Cross Country

No. T5 Men’s Golf

No. T5 Women’s Indoor Track & Field

No. T9 Softball

No. 10 Women’s Swimming & Diving

2025-26 Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings Rank School Points 1. Texas 1322.00 2. Stanford 1263.50 3. UCLA 1199.25 4. North Carolina 1166.75 5. Virginia 1148.75 6. FLORIDA 1104.50 7. Southern California 1095.50 8. Georgia 1081.25 9. Michigan 1076.75 10. Ohio State 1071.25

“It was another impressive year for the Gators,” UF athletics director Scott Stricklin told FloridaGators.com. “With nine top-10 team finishes, including seven among the nation’s top five, our student-athletes, coaches and staff demonstrated the commitment, resilience and pursuit of excellence that define Florida Athletics. We’re grateful for their dedication and proud of the way they represented the Gator standard on the national stage throughout the year.”

Recent UF Directors’ Cup finishes

2026: 6th

2025: 7th

2024: 4th

2023: 5th

2022: 5th

2021: 5th

2020: Not awarded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

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