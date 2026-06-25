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Gators finish 6th in Learfield Directors’ Cup standings
Led by nine teams that finished in the top 10 for their respective sports, the Florida Gators athletic program has placed sixth in the final Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, an all-sports competition, for the 2025-26 academic year.
UF has posted top-10 national all-sports finishes 42 straight years—the only program in the country to achieve that.
UF’s men’s swimming & diving and women’s outdoor track & field squads both posted national runner-up finishes to lead the way. Here is a complete list of the Gators’ top-10 programs in 2025-26.
- No. 2 Men’s Swimming & Diving
- No. 2 Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
- No. 3 Gymnastics
- No. 3 Men’s Indoor Track & Field
- No. 5 Women’s Cross Country
- No. T5 Men’s Golf
- No. T5 Women’s Indoor Track & Field
- No. T9 Softball
- No. 10 Women’s Swimming & Diving
|2025-26 Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings
|Rank
|School
|Points
|1.
|Texas
|1322.00
|2.
|Stanford
|1263.50
|3.
|UCLA
|1199.25
|4.
|North Carolina
|1166.75
|5.
|Virginia
|1148.75
|6.
|FLORIDA
|1104.50
|7.
|Southern California
|1095.50
|8.
|Georgia
|1081.25
|9.
|Michigan
|1076.75
|10.
|Ohio State
|1071.25
“It was another impressive year for the Gators,” UF athletics director Scott Stricklin told FloridaGators.com. “With nine top-10 team finishes, including seven among the nation’s top five, our student-athletes, coaches and staff demonstrated the commitment, resilience and pursuit of excellence that define Florida Athletics. We’re grateful for their dedication and proud of the way they represented the Gator standard on the national stage throughout the year.”
Recent UF Directors’ Cup finishes
2026: 6th
2025: 7th
2024: 4th
2023: 5th
2022: 5th
2021: 5th
2020: Not awarded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
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