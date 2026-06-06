Gators fire pitching coach David Kopp

David Kopp, the Florida Gators’ pitching coach since 2024, has been fired just one week after UF’s arms struggled in the Gainesville Regional of the NCAA Tournament. The news was first reported by Jacob Rudner of Baseball America.

Kopp just concluded his fifth season at Florida. He was hired by Gators coach Kevin O’Sullivan in July 2021 as a volunteer assistant, and was named UF pitching coach during the 2024 offseason. He previously was the pitching coach/recruiting coordinator at Florida Atlantic from 2018-21.

UF went 41-21 in 2026 and was the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, the Gators’ No. 1 starter, Sophomore Aidan King, was the SEC Pitcher of the Year. But the Gators’ pitching was hammered in the Gainesville Regional and Florida failed to advance after losing two straight games to Troy.

The Gators allowed 43 runs over four games, including 16 and 10, respectively, in back-to-back losses to Troy, which ended their season.

In Florida’s second and third games of the Gainesville Regional, King and another Gators starter, possible first-round pick Liam Peterson, were hit hard. King lasted just 3.0 innings and allowed six earned runs in UF’s 22-10 win over Miami. The next day, Peterson was shelled in a 16-11 loss to Troy, allowing nine earned runs in 5.0 innings.

Florida entered the NCAA Tournament last week with a strong 4.16 ERA for the season. By the time it was over, the ERA had climbed to 4.61.

Florida Gators pitching numbers in 2026

Gators Entering NCAA Tournament In Gainesville Regional Records 39-19, 18-12 SEC 2-2 Team ERA 4.16 11.06 Opponent BA .241 .322 HR allowed 43 9

*More coming.