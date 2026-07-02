Gators flip outfielder Braylen Montgomery from Oklahoma

Touted high school outfielder Braylen Montgomery of Walker (La.), who signed with Oklahoma last fall, has flipped to the Florida Gators. He’s a member of the 2026 class.

Montgomery made the announcement via Instagram.

Per the Prep Baseball Report, Montgomery is the No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana for his class.

Perfect Game lists him at 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Montgomery batted .424. as a junior with six homers, 29 RBI and 19 stolen bases. The site noted, “He was chosen the Most Valuable Player in Livingston Parish and was also named to the Class 5A All-State first team by both Louisiana Prep Baseball Report and Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association.”

His senior statistics aren’t known.

A story from The Advocate (La.) on Mar 26, 2026, said Montgomery was hitting .357 at that time. MaxPreps named him the top player in Louisiana entering the 2026 season.

Perfect Game has posted video clips of Montgomery HERE.

Florida also recently lured assistant Todd Butler from Oklahoma. Butler just helped the Sooners win their first College World Series since 1994 after a runner-up finish in 2022. The former OU player and Division I head coach has spent the past three seasons in Norman as recruiting coordinator and assistant coach.

When Montgomery signed with the Sooners last year, Walker baseball coach Mike Forbes told GeauxPreps.com the following: “When you talk about a five-tool athlete, he possesses every tool that there is,” he said. “That’s why (assistant) coach (Todd) Butler at Oklahoma just really fell in love with him. There are certain things that you can teach and there’s certain things that you can’t teach. He possesses a lot of qualities that you can’t teach. He’s definitely a special athlete.”

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