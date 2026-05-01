Gators sign unique transfer tight end Jaylen Jordon

The Florida Gators have added one of the more unique stories of the offseason, as Jaylen Jordon has committed and signed with Florida after making the move from college basketball to football for his final season.

Jordon began his college career at Georgia Southwestern State University before transferring to Flagler and then Jacksonville University. Across his career, he developed into a steady contributor, using his size and athleticism as a forward. During his lone season at Jacksonville, he averaged 3.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting efficiently from the field and providing energy on both ends.

After finishing his basketball career, the Hilliard, Florida native tested the NFL Draft waters before entering the transfer portal this spring to play college football. He brings strong size at nearly 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, and is being recruited to play tight end as a high-level athlete.

Jordon got his first real football exposure at Florida’s Pro Day earlier this spring. He went through tight end drills in front of scouts and showed off his movement skills. After that workout, he returned to Gainesville for a visit, where the Gators offered. That visit helped seal the deal.

This is a different type of addition for Florida. Jordon does not have a football background like most players, but his basketball experience gives him traits that can translate. His body control, athleticism, footwork, and ability in space stand out.

Right now, he is a developmental option. Florida is betting on his upside and athletic ability more than experience. Still, it is an interesting move. If the transition comes together, Jordon could turn into a unique piece on offense.

For now, his path from the basketball court to SEC football is just getting started.

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