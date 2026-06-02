Gators forward Alex Condon selected to Australian National Team

Alex Condon has represented his school in the Final Four. Now, the standout Florida Gators power-forward will represent his country in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Condon, a rising senior, has been selected to Basketball Australia’s 12-man roster for the event, which takes place in his hometown of Perth. The tournament, held July 3-6, will be Condon’s debut with Australia’s senior national team.

Per a UF release, Condon will be the third Gators basketball player to compete for his respective senior national team while still at Florida. He joins Andrew Nembhard (2019 World Cup, Canada) and Mike Rosario (2012 Centrobasket, Puerto Rico).

Condon was second-team All-SEC from the Associated Press last season after averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. After scoring just one point in a loss to Auburn on Jan. 24, he regrouped and played his best basketball of the season in February and March. He had a stretch of three straight 20-point performances and five in seven games.

Although he had been projected as a second-round pick in multiple mock NBA drafts, Codnon announced in April he would return to UF for his senior season.

“Everyone’s got to run their own race and I think him coming back is the wise thing to do,” ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg told Gators Online. “He’s got areas where he’s got to improve. He doesn’t have to be on someone else’s schedule. And he doesn’t have to worry about listening to all the static. The agents work for him. Financially, I’m sure it behooves him to come back. In terms of his game, it also behooves him.”

As a sophomore, Condon averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds while helping Florida win a national title. His role expanded significantly last season, with his minutes increasing from 24.9 to 30.5 per game.

“He’s going to have a little bit more prominent role,” Greenberg said. “He’s got to shoot the ball a little more consistently. Got to show he can put the ball on the floor a little bit more with a purpose. He’s a very good player, but he was a little bit inconsistent this (past) year.”