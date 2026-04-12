Gators go for series win at No. 4 Georgia

After splitting the first two games on the road vs. No. 4 Georgia, the Florida Gators will go for the all-important series win Sunday at noon. Aidan King won Friday’s game with a pitching gem, but the Dawgs rebounded to take Game 2.

Sunday, Florida is turning to starting pitcher Russell Sandefer. He’s 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA this season.

Gators Online will provide live updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion on Swamp Talk, our message board community.