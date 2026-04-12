Gators go for series win at No. 4 Georgia
After splitting the first two games on the road vs. No. 4 Georgia, the Florida Gators will go for the all-important series win Sunday at noon. Aidan King won Friday’s game with a pitching gem, but the Dawgs rebounded to take Game 2.
Sunday, Florida is turning to starting pitcher Russell Sandefer. He’s 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA this season.
Gators Online will provide live updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion on Swamp Talk, our message board community.
Gators vs. Dawgs: 1st inning recap04/12/2026 11:27:13 AM
T1: UF touched Georgia starter Matt Scott for three runs. They came on a three-run homer to left-center by third baseman Ethan Surowiec. The Gators had three hits in the inning. SCORE: UF 3, Georgia 0
B1: Georgia responded with two hits and two runs off Sandefer. Dawgs third baseman Michael O’Shaughnessy delivered a two-out single to left that brought home two. SCORE: UF 3, Georgia 2