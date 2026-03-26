Gators guard Urban Klavzar announces he's returning for another season

Florida Gators guard Urban Klavzar is returning for another season, he told Florida Victorious on Thursday. He just completed his junior season at UF, and averaged 9.6 points per game.

“I love being a Florida Gator,” Klavžar told Florida Victorious. “I love the coaching staff, my teammates — just living in Gainesville has probably been one of the best times of my life. It’s really awesome here. It was a tough loss in the second round as well, and I really want to run it back with my teammates and try to win a championship again. In general, I just love playing here.”

Klavzar, a 6-foot-1 guard from Slovenia, just completed his junior season.

He played in 35 games and shot 44.4 percent from the field, including 40.6 percent from 3-point range. Klavzar was UF’s most consistent threat from beyond the arc, making 71 of 175 attempts.

Klavzar’s role grew significantly this past season. He averaged 20.7 minutes per game, up from 9.9 the season before when he scored 3.2 points a game.

In his two seasons with the Gators, Klavzar had played in 61 games, averaged 6.9 points and shot 39.1 percent from three. He has 418 career points for the Gators.

For Florida, this was the second big announcement Thursday. Earlier in the day, Florida point guard Boogie Fland announced he also will return next season.

Fland was tied for third on the Florida team in scoring at 11.6 points a game with fellow guard Xaivian Lee, a senior. Additionally, Fland averaged 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

Fland made 44.7 percent of his field goals and 72.6 percent of his free throws, but only shot 24.0 percent from 3-point range—something that must improve next season for him to better his NBA Draft stock.