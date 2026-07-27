Gators hire Greg McMahon as a special teams assistant

The Florida Gators have hired Greg McMahon as a special teams assistant, per Pete Nakos of On3. He’s currently listed on the coaching staff on Florida’s official website.

McMahon most recently was the special teams coordinator at Tulane from 2023-24. Earlier, he held the same position at LSU from 2018–2021. During the 2024 season, current Gators coach Jon Sumrall was head coach for the Green Wave.

Per his official bio on with Tulane, “The play of LSU’s special teams since McMahon took over that unit has gone a long way in the Tigers posting a 33-8 overall mark and claiming both the SEC and CFP National titles during that three-year span. LSU led the SEC in points by kicking in both 2018 and 2019 and finished No. 3 in the league in 2020.



“Under McMahon’s leadership, All-American placekicker Cade York set multiple LSU kicking records, including setting the record for most career 50-yard field goals, longest field goal in school history and tying for No. 2 in school history in career field goals. Additionally, kickoff specialist Avery Atkins finished his career at LSU as the record holder for every kickoff category.



“In 2020, McMahon’s special teams roster featured All-SEC selection punter Zach Von Rosenberg, who capped his career as one of the best to ever play the position for the Tigers. Von Rosenberg, a four-year starter, ranks No. 2 in LSU history in punting yards and punts and is No. 3 in career average.



“LSU also accounted for two special teams touchdowns – one punt return and one return of a blocked punt, in 2019.



“McMahon’s impact on LSU’s special teams was nothing short of remarkable in 2018 as the Tigers rode the leg of record-setting kicker Cole Tracy, along with the punting of Von Rosenberg and kickoff ability of Atkins to a 10-3 record and a Fiesta Bowl victory.”

Before landing at LSU, McMahon spent 11 years with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, including nine as special teams coordinator.

From his Tulane bio, “Under McMahon’s watch, the Saints recovered 15 fumbles on special teams, scored 12 touchdowns – including seven on punt returns – and blocked three punts, five field goals and three extra points. With McMahon on staff, the Saints made five playoff appearances, won the NFC South three times and claimed the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship with a 31-17 win over the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.”

In Gainesville, McMahon will assist first-year Florida special teams coordinator Johnathan Galante.

Last season, Galante was named a nominee for the 30th annual Broyles Award, which goes annually to college football’s top assistant. It’s named after Frank Broyles, once a UF assistant.

Per a Tulane release dated Nov. 25, “Tulane’s special teams unit is the best in the American Conference leading the league in net punting (42.48), made field goals (20) and field goal percentage (95.2) while ranking second in kick returns average (23.00). Tulane kicker Patrick Durkin leads the conference in field goals per game (1.82) and field goal percentage (95.2). His 20 field goals this year are already the fourth most in school history for a single season. He also has three made kicks of 50+ including a long of 52 against Temple. His average of 8.5 points per leads all kickers and is sixth among all players. He is fourth among all players in the league in scoring with 93 points. Alec Clark leads the conference and is ranked fourth nationally with his average of 47.5 yards per kick. Anthony Brown-Stephens is placed fifth in the conference in kick return average at 23.3 yards per return.”

Durkin and Clark are now Florida Gators.