Gators hold at No. 5 in Rivals recruiting team rankings after latest commitment

With the commitment by 4-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin on Saturday, the Florida Gators now have 22 prospects on board in the 2027 class. Meanwhile, UF is holding steady at No. 5 in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

Jon Sumrall’s class has quantity and quality. Of the Gators’ 22 pledges,16 are rated as 4-stars or better in the Rivals Industry Rankings (more than any program in the country). Three are in the top 100.

Here is a look at each of the Florida Gators’ current commits:

*Five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville, Pa. Hiller is the No. 3 overall recruit in the country and No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the Rivals Industry Rankings. If Hiller follows through on his pledge to Sumrall and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, he would become the program’s first 5-star offensive line signee in more than a decade. Martez Ivey in 2015 was the last one.

*Four-star offensive lineman Elijah Hutcheson of Roanoke (Va.) North Cross chose the Gators over Clemson, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. He’s the No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 91 overall recruit in the country for the Rivals Industry.

*Elias Pearl, who plays at Port Charlotte (Fla.), is the No. 17 receiver and No. 95 overall prospect nationally. He chose the Gators over Ole Miss and others. Last season, Pearl caught 69 passes for 1,052 yards and 13 touchdowns.

*Four-star star quarterback Davin Davidson of Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney committed to Florida on April 9 over Georgia and Kentucky. He’s the No. 9 QB and No. 113 overall player nationally.

*Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins is the No. 115 overall recruit in the country. He had 36 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns last season.

*Cahron Wheeler, a 4-star EDGE from Baltimore (Md.) St. Paul’s School, is the No. 3 recruit in Maryland and No. 14 EDGE in the country.

*Peyton Miller of Anna (Texas), who chose the Gators over schools such as Clemson, Texas Tech and Texas, is the No. 10 interior offensive line recruit in the country and No. 130 overall prospect nationally.

*Aamaury Fountain, a 4-star cornerback from Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside, flipped from South Carolina on April 11. He’s the No. 132 recruit in the country.

*Ja’Bios Smith, a 4-star linebacker from Swainsboro (Ga.), committed to the Gators on May 29 over Texas A&M. He’s the No. 138 player in the country.

*Kennedee Jackson, the 4-star OT who committed June 2, plays at Lithonia (Ga.) in the metro-Atlanta area. He’s the No. 14 tackle and No. 139 overall recruit nationally.

*Andrew Beard, a standout at Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian, is the No. 9 running back and No. 166 overall player nationally. He also considered Clemson, Georgia, and Tennessee.

*Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent is the No. 25 corner nationally. He competed in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

*Four-star receiver Anthony Jennings committed to the Gators on April 25. Jennings is the No. 25 prospect in the Sunshine State and No. 45 receiver nationally. He caught 34 passes for 823 yards (24.2) and 11 touchdowns last season, per MaxPreps.

*Four-star defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes of Rochester (N.Y.) Brighton is the No. 2 recruit in the state of New York.

*Four-star tight end Tommy Douglas of Hun School in New Jersey gave his pledge to the Gators on April 16. The nation’s No. 19 tight end, Douglas said he chose the Gators over Alabama, Vanderbilt, and Penn State.

*Four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin of Mobile (Ala.) Williamson is the No. 30 linebacker recruit in the country. He chose the Gators over LSU.

*Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger is the No. 25 tight end in the country.

*Stive-Bentley Keumajou, a 3-star defensive lineman from Coral Gables (Fla.), committed to UF over Auburn and Miami on May 6.

*Safety Kailib Dillard of Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks is a 3-star in the Rivals Industry, which includes 247Sports and ESPN, but a 4-star with Rivals. He chose UF over Oregon and Georgia.

*Three-star defensive lineman Cain Van Norden of District Heights (Md.) Bishop McNamara is the No. 13 recruit in Maryland.

*Defensive lineman De’Voun Kendrick, listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, is a 3-star recruit and the No. 47 prospect in the state of Florida.

*Three-star athlete/safety Kamarion Johnson of Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County is the No. 26 athlete in the country.