Gators in the playoffs: A Wild-Card recap

The Florida Gators had more than a dozen former players on NFL teams competing in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs. And from that group, it was receiver Demarcus Robinson who shined brightest.

After a fairly quiet regular season (22 catches for 276 yards), Robinson was a star for San Francisco in the 49ers’ win over Philadelphia, the defending Super Bowl champs. He finished with six catches for a team-high 111 yards and one touchdown. That was the most receptions for Robinson in his eight career playoff games.

Afterward, FOX Sports announcer and NFL legend Tom Brady awarded Demarcus Robinson with the LFG Player of the Game.

Here’s an overview of how the Gators in the NFL did …

Houston 30, Pittsburgh 6

_Tommy Townsend, P, Houston: 3 punts for a 41.7-yard average with one kick downed inside the 20. He had a long of 60 yards.

–Trent Brown, RT, Houston: Started at right tackle.

–Graham Mertz, QB, Houston: DNP-was inactive.

–Jeremiah Moon, LB, Pittsburgh: DNP-was inactive.

Chicago 31, Green Bay 27

–Gervon Dexter Sr., DL, Chicago: 1 tackle, 1 QB hit.

–CJ Gardner-Johnson, CB, Chicago: DNP-was inactive after suffering a concussion the previous week.

–Brenton Cox Jr., DL, Green Bay: 1 QB hit.

Los Angeles Rams 34, Carolina 31

–DJ Humphries, OT, Los Angeles: Played but did not start. It was his fourth career postseason game.

–Cam Jackson, DT, Carolina: Jackson dressed and was the fifth lineman in the rotation.

–Montrell Johnson, RB, Carolina: DNP-practice squad.

Buffalo 27, Jacksonville 24

–O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Buffalo: Started at right guard.

–Ventrell Miller, LB, Jacksonville: Dressed but not record any stats.

San Francisco 23, Philadelphia 19

–Demarcus Robinson, WR, San Francisco: Six catches for a team-high 111 yards and one touchdown. He had a long reception of 61 yards and was targeted seven times.

–Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco: DNP-was inactive with knee and ankle injuries.

–Eddy Piñeiro, PK, San Francisco: 1 of 1 on field goals (36 yards) and 2 of 3 on PATs.

–Fred Johnson, OT, Philadelphia: Started at tackle.

New England 16, Los Angeles Chargers 3

–Marcus Maye, S, Los Angeles: Was active for the game, but does not appear to have played.