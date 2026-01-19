Gators in the playoffs: Divisional recap

The number of Florida Gators with a chance to win the Super Bowl this season shrank significantly over the weekend. After starting the Division round with 12 standing, there now are only three former UF players still alive in the postseason.

One of them is rookie punter Jeremy Crawshaw of Denver. Coming off a strong first season in the NFL, Crawshaw had a solid showing for the Broncos in a win over Buffalo on Saturday. Neither of the other UF alums to survive the weekend played in this round (See below).

Meanwhile, receiver Demarcus Robinson, who shined bright in the Wild Card round for San Francisco with six catches and a team-high 111 yards and one touchdown, was completely shut down in a loss to Seattle on Saturday.

One the flip side, multiple Gators played well in losses, including punter Tommy Townsend. All in all, though, it wasn’t a memorable weekend for Gators in the NFL.

Here’s an overview of how those players did in the Divisional round …

Denver 33, Buffalo 30 (OT)

–Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Denver: Four punts for a 47.0-yard average and two kicks downed inside the 20. He had a long of 65 yards.

–O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Buffalo: Started at right guard.

Seattle 41, San Francisco 6

–Demarcus Robinson, WR, San Francisco: One catch for 1 yard.

–Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco: Played but did not record any catches.

–Eddy Piñeiro, PK, San Francisco: 2 of 2 on field goals with a long of 56 yards.

–Ja’Markis Weston, LB, Seattle: DNP-Practice squad.

New England 28, Houston 16

–Tommy Townsend, P, Houston: Five punts for a 58.8-yard average with one kick downed inside the 20. He had a long of 72 yards.

–Trent Brown, RT, Houston: DNP-was inactive due to an ankle injury.

–Graham Mertz, QB, Houston: DNP-was inactive.

Los Angeles Rams 20, Chicago 17 (OT)

–DJ Humphries, OT, Los Angeles: DNP-was inactive

–Gervon Dexter Sr., DL, Chicago: 3 tackles, 1 solo.

–CJ Gardner-Johnson, CB, Chicago: 4 tackles, 4 solo, 1 pass breakup.

