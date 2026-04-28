Gators in top spot of ESPN's 2026-27 basketball rankings

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello is a believer in the Florida Gators. He has UF at No. 1 in his latest Way-Too-Early Top 25 for next season and it’s easy to understand why.

Star forward Thomas Haugh — a potential lottery pick — is returning. So are talented power forward Alex Condon, starting guard Boogie Fland, and several key backups and emerging young players. Meanwhile, former UF guard Denzel Aberdeen, who started at Kentucky last season, is back with the program. And while center Rueben Chinyelu declared for the NBA Draft, he’s keeping his options open, with many around the program believing a return remains likely.

Here’s what Borzello said about Todd Golden’s program:

Previous ranking: 3

The Gators vaulted to No. 1 following the return of Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon, both of whom passed on the NBA draft to play in Gainesville for another year. And although Rueben Chinyelu has entered the NBA draft process, he is ultimately expected to return. That means Florida is likely to bring back the same frontcourt that won a national championship two seasons ago and is coming off an SEC title.

Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen has committed to the Gators, too, but will need a waiver to play another season. If that happens, there’s not much of an argument for any other team to top these rankings.

Projected starting lineup

Boogie Fland (11.7 points per game)

Urban Klavzar (9.7 PPG)

Thomas Haugh (17.1 PPG))

Alex Condon (14.9 PPG)

Rueben Chinyelu (11.2 PPG)

Borzello has Duke at No. 2, followed in order by Michigan, Illinois and UConn to round out the top five. Arkansas at No. 6, Texas at No. 7 and Alabama at No. 8 are the other SEC programs also in the top 10.

The Florida Gators have won the offseason so far

Florida’s offseason roster retention has been the talk of college basketball.

“I think they have probably won, from a national standpoint, the retention race,” ESPN college basketball analyst Jimmy Dykes told Gators Online last week. “Because you bring two guys back like that and maybe even Chinyelu returns as well. So, I think it’s just a massive get-back for (Gators coach) Todd Golden. I think it speaks to their culture. I think it speaks to how much they enjoy the college experience, how much they enjoy playing with one another. And it speaks to where we are with NIL.

Because those guys are making great money, you know. Maybe better than some guys will be in their first year that stay in the draft. So, I mean, Florida now, you have to look at them preseason—I know we’re not done with the guys that they are going to bring in, but they’ve got to be one of the top five preseason teams just based on Condon and Haugh and the guys we know that are coming back.”