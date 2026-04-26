Florida long snapper Rocco Underwood to sign with NFL team as undrafted free agent

Florida Gators long snapper Rocco Underwood is headed to the NFL.

According to NBC Sports’ Ryan Fowler, Underwood is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Underwood leaves Florida as one of the most accomplished specialists in program history. The Lake Mary (Fla.) High product won the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2024, which is given annually to the nation’s top long snapper. He also earned second-team All-SEC honors that season, further showing his consistency and value on special teams.

During his time in Gainesville, Underwood appeared in 50 career games and handled snapping duties on both punts and placekicks. In 2025, he totaled over 100 snaps while also contributing in coverage, including a tackle and a fumble recovery. Known for his accuracy and quick release, he was often one of the first players downfield on special teams.

The opportunity in Philadelphia is a strong one. The Eagles are expected to have an open competition at long snapper, giving Underwood a real chance to earn a role during rookie minicamp and fall camp.

While long snappers often take a different path to the league, Underwood’s production and national recognition give him a solid foundation as he begins his NFL career.

Before college, Rocco Underwood was the No. 1-ranked longsnapper in the 2021 class. That’s according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting services.

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