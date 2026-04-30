Gators make post-spring top 25 for CBS

The 2020 campaign was the last time the Florida Gators football team finished a season ranked. CBS Sports thinks the drought could end in 2026.

In his post-spring top 25, Brandon Marcello has Jon Sumrall’s team at No. 23.

Wrote Marcello: “Jon Sumrall just wins (he’s never won less than nine games in a season), but that will be challenged in Year 1 at Florida. The quarterback battle between Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr. will continue into the summer, but Philo has the edge because of his familiarity with former Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner’s system. Jones, however, was impressive in the spring. Sumrall will mold the offense and defense around strengths, and the Gators will finally back up a top-25 roster with a top-25 ranking.”

Texas, a program never lacking in offseason hype, is Marcello’s No. 1.

“Arch Manning. Cam Coleman. Hollywood Smothers. Texas’ offense is loaded with superstars. But will Steve Sarkisian dial up some plays down the field? He seems more open to that these days after the dink-and-dunk era under Quinn Ewers. The defense is loaded, too, and veteran play-caller Will Muschamp’s arrival only bolsters hopes that the Longhorns will be a more consistent bunch. Week 2 against Ohio State promises to be electric.”

Florida faces the Longhorns on Oct. 17 in Austin, Texas. UF beat then-No. 9 Texas 29-21 last season in Gainesville.

Several other 2026 Florida Gators opponents also are ranked by CBS: No. 4. Georgia (Oct. 31, Atlanta); No. 10 Oklahoma (Nov. 7, Gainesville); No. 13. Ole Miss (Sept. 26, Gainesville); No. 20. Missouri (Oct. 3, Columbia).