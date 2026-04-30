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Gators make post-spring top 25 for CBS

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr13 hours agoNiebuhrOn3

The 2020 campaign was the last time the Florida Gators football team finished a season ranked. CBS Sports thinks the drought could end in 2026.

In his post-spring top 25, Brandon Marcello has Jon Sumrall’s team at No. 23.

Wrote Marcello: “Jon Sumrall just wins (he’s never won less than nine games in a season), but that will be challenged in Year 1 at Florida. The quarterback battle between Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr. will continue into the summer, but Philo has the edge because of his familiarity with former Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner’s system. Jones, however, was impressive in the spring. Sumrall will mold the offense and defense around strengths, and the Gators will finally back up a top-25 roster with a top-25 ranking.”

Texas, a program never lacking in offseason hype, is Marcello’s No. 1.

“Arch Manning. Cam Coleman. Hollywood Smothers. Texas’ offense is loaded with superstars. But will Steve Sarkisian dial up some plays down the field? He seems more open to that these days after the dink-and-dunk era under Quinn Ewers. The defense is loaded, too, and veteran play-caller Will Muschamp’s arrival only bolsters hopes that the Longhorns will be a more consistent bunch. Week 2 against Ohio State promises to be electric.”

Florida faces the Longhorns on Oct. 17 in Austin, Texas. UF beat then-No. 9 Texas 29-21 last season in Gainesville.

Several other 2026 Florida Gators opponents also are ranked by CBS: No. 4. Georgia (Oct. 31, Atlanta); No. 10 Oklahoma (Nov. 7, Gainesville); No. 13. Ole Miss (Sept. 26, Gainesville); No. 20. Missouri (Oct. 3, Columbia).

The past 10 seasons of Florida Gators football

YEARCOACHRECORDSECSEC FINISHBOWLAP
2016Jim McElwain9–46–21st (East)W Outback14
2017Jim McElwain4–73–55th (East)
2018Dan Mullen10–35–3T–2nd (East)W Peach7
2019Dan Mullen11–26–22nd (East)W Orange6
2020Dan Mullen8–48–21st (East)L Cotton13
2021Dan Mullen6–72–66th (East)L Gasparilla
2022Billy Napier6–73–5T–4th (East)L Las Vegas
2023Billy Napier5–73–5T–4th (East)
2024Billy Napier8–54–410thW Gasparilla
2025Billy Napier4–82–612th