Gators Online recruiting show recaps busy spring, looks ahead

During six weeks of spring practice, the Florida Gators weren’t the only ones putting in work—the coaching staff was stacking wins on the recruiting trail, too. Right now, coach Jon Sumrall’s program is on a real heater.

Since March 11, UF has gotten four commitments, giving it six total and the No. 10 recruiting class.

All four are ranked among the top 135 recruits in the country for the Rivals Industry. And one of them is a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 offensive lineman in the class.

To recap the red-hot Gators’ recruiting run, recruiting analyst Blake Alderman of Gators Online joined me on our YouTube recruiting show. Later, we talked at length about which prospects UF has made a move with this spring and took questions from viewers.

With his detailed analysis, you’ll get an idea of which top players might ultimately land with the Gators.

Before he got into the future, Alderman broke down what Florida is getting in its four recent commitments, who are the players below:

The Florida Gators have landed several elite prospects lately

*Five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville, Pa. Hiller is the No. 4 overall recruit in the country and No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the Rivals Industry Rankings. If Hiller follows through on his pledge to Sumrall and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, he would become the program’s first 5-star offensive line signee in more than a decade. Martez Ivey in 2015 was the last one.

*Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins: Colins, the No. 105 overall recruit in the country, had 36 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns last season.

*Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson: He is Rivals’ No. 12 QB and chose UF over Georgia, among others.

*Four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain of Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside: The No. 17 cornerback in the country for the Rivals Industry, he flipped to the Gators from South Carolina last weekend.