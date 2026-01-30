Gators Online Show: Assessing UF's transfer additions and losses
The Florida Gators are bringing back former personnel staffer Drew Hughes to work under Jon Sumrall...
Who is the most college-ready quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class? According to Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill of ESPN, it's Florida Gators...
Jon Sumrall will have some heavy hitters at his first Florida Gators coaches clinic as UF coach, including men who have won the Super Bowl and...
In Jacksonville State's Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Jon Sumrall's Florida Gators program signed one of the country's most intriguing transfers....
Eric Singleton Jr. is the Florida Gators' highest-ranked incoming offensive transfer for a reason....
Former Florida Gators placekicker Trey Smack had an East-West Shrine Bowl to remember....
Here's a look at the Florida Gators' updated scholarship chart for 2026 following the transfer portal additions....
Three decades after playing his final game for the Florida Gators, Danny Wuerffel still is earning trophies....
The Florida Gators' annual game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., is not going to be on Saturday in 2026....
The date and kickoff time has been set for the Orange & Blue Game, the Florida Gators announced on Monday....
Florida Gators coach Jon Sumrall assesses the addition of Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo and UF's quarterback competition....
With 25 transfer additions to date, the Florida Gators have the No. 11 transfer portal class according to On3. Today, Gators Online looks back at...
The Florida Gators' first commitment of the 2027 recruiting class was a big one. It came Saturday from 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent....
Florida Gators coach Jon Sumrall retained the "Fab Five" players from UF's football team for the 2026 season....
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- When Florida football players started offseason workouts this month, they did so without Gator logos on their gear. That, of...
New Gators football coach Jon Sumrall addressed fans in the O'Dome on Saturday at the Florida-Auburn game....
With 28 transfers in the boat to date, the Florida Gators have the No. 12 transfer portal class according to On3....
Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 170, we discuss Florida's latest portal additions, the start of winter workouts and UF hoops....
Tracking the offensive players that the Florida Gators are targeting in the transfer portal for the 2026 class....
Tracking the defensive players that the Florida Gators are targeting in the transfer portal for the 2026 class....
Within just a few days of Indiana's triumph over Miami for the national championship, several major media outlets already had released their...
Florida Gators freshman quarterback Will Griffin has added another major trophy to his collection....
What does adding Aaron Philo to the roster mean for the Florida Gators, who so far has signed only one transfer QB this offseason?...
The number of Florida Gators with a chance to win the Super Bowl this season shrank significantly over the weekend....
