Gators Online Show: Early takeaways from spring camp

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 176, we share our early takeaways from the start of spring camp for the Florida Gators under first-year coach Jon Sumrall.

The show opens with our initial impressions of Sumrall at practice, his coaching staff and the football team, including standout players and notable changes. We also share what we learned from the press conferences this week.

We then switch gears to hoops. The No. 5 Gators (24-6, 15-2 SEC), winners of 10 straight, have their regular season finale at Kentucky at 4 p.m. on ESPN. The Wildcats (19-11, 10-7 SEC) lost in Gainesville 92-83 earlier this season.

