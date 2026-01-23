Gators Online Show: UF adds final pieces, starts winter workouts
With 28 transfers in the boat to date, the Florida Gators have the No. 12 transfer portal class according to On3....
Tracking the offensive players that the Florida Gators are targeting in the transfer portal for the 2026 class....
Tracking the defensive players that the Florida Gators are targeting in the transfer portal for the 2026 class....
Within just a few days of Indiana's triumph over Miami for the national championship, several major media outlets already had released their...
Florida Gators freshman quarterback Will Griffin has added another major trophy to his collection....
What does adding Aaron Philo to the roster mean for the Florida Gators, who so far has signed only one transfer QB this offseason?...
The number of Florida Gators with a chance to win the Super Bowl this season shrank significantly over the weekend....
With 25 transfer additions to date, the Florida Gators have the No. 11 transfer portal class according to On3. Today, Gators Online looks back at...
The Florida Gators football team reports for spring camp during the first week of March and the date has been set for the Orange & Blue Game....
New Florida Gators receiver Bailey Stockton has been called competitive, scrappy and hard-working — adjectives often attached to former walk-ons...
Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 169, we discuss the second week of action for Florida in the transfer portal....
Aaron Philo was not one of the biggest names nor the highest-ranked quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason. But he was the Florida Gators'...
Answering questions about NIL, roster upgrades and the remaining needs for the Florida Gators in the transfer portal....
Eric Singleton brings elite speed and proven big-play ability, giving the Gators a weapon that can change games in a hurry....
With 13 transfers in the boat to date, the Florida Gators have the No. 18 transfer portal class according to On3. But most important is this: Jon...
Gators Online talked to people connected to multiple programs to get insight into the Florida Gators' new football additions....
CBS Sports has released another NFL Mock Draft, projecting Florida's Caleb Banks as a first-round pick....
Brien Taylor Jr., a defensive lineman who played two seasons for the Florida Gators, plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3....
The Florida Gators had more than a dozen former players on NFL teams competing in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs....
How significant was the Florida Gators' pickup of Auburn transfer receiver Eric Singleton over the weekend and what will he bring to the table at UF?...
A new quarterback is coming to Florida, and ESPN’s latest rankings hint at just how much he could shake up the Gators’ roster....
Florida Gators tight end Tony Livingston, who made five starts last season, announced Sunday via social media he is entering transfer portal....
The Florida Gators have landed one of the biggest transfers on the market. And they beat out the NFL to get him....