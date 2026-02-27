Gators Online Show: Florida Football Spring Practice Preview
Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 174, we preview spring practice for the 2026 Florida Gators football team, which opens next week with the start of camp.
The show opens with some of UF’s biggest storylines surrounding this spring. We then break down the biggest position battles that will take place over the course of 15 practices.
We then switch gears to hoops. The No. 7 Gators (22-6, 13-2 SEC) host No. 20 Arkansas at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. The Razorbacks (21-7, 11-4 SEC) have won five of their last six games.
Gators Online Show
