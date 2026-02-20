Gators Online Show: How Florida football reloads in 2026

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 173, we discuss how Florida football reloads in 2026 with winter workouts wrapping up and the biggest storylines heading into spring.

The show opens our takeaways from the last round of UF assistant coaches that met with the media this week. We also break down some of the notable positions to watch in practice.

We then switch gears to hoops. The No. 12 Gators (20-6, 11-2 SEC) play at Ole Miss on Saturday at 12 p.m. on ESPN. The Rebels (11-15, 3-10 SEC) have lost eight SEC games in a row.

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 174 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO EPISODE 174 ***

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.



