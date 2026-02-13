Gators Online Show: Intel from workouts, Florida baseball preview

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 173, we discuss some intel from offseason workouts for the UF football team, talk Gators hoops and preview the Florida baseball season, which begins on Friday.

The show opens with the latest intel we’re hearing from the strength and conditioning program. We also share some of the players making a strong first impression on the new staff and our takeaways from the latest round of assistant coaches to meet with the local media for the first time.

We then switch gears to baseball. The No. 13-ranked Gators open their 2026 season with a three-game series against UAB and UF broadcaster and former Florida pitcher Jeff Cardozo joins the show to preview the team.

RELATED: Projecting Florida Gators baseball’s starting lineup for 2026 opener

We wrap up the show with the Gator Boys. Florida hosts rival Kentucky on Saturday after beating Georgia 86-66 Wednesday. It marked the fourth-straight victory for UF, which has won those games by 109 combined points.

RELATED: Florida Gators put BTA at UGA behind their backcourt and bench

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 173 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO EPISODE 173 ***

