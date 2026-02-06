Gators Online Show: Jon Sumrall, coordinators detail schemes, 2026 class

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 172, we share our takeaways from this week’s press conference with Florida coach Jon Sumrall, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and defensive coordinator Brad White. We also preview the Florida-Texas A&M men’s basketball game, which will be for first place in the SEC.

The show opens with what we from Sumrall’s interview with reporters on Wednesday, including his thoughts about the 2026 transfer class, early standouts in offseason workouts and more. When dive into the presser with Faulkner and White, both of whom broke down their offensive and defensive schemes and personnel.

We then switch gears to UF hoops. The Gators had a midweek bye after winning their last two games by a combined 70 points against South Carolina and Alabama. We preview the matchup on Saturday night between No. 17-ranked Florida (16-6) and the Aggies (17-5) at 8:30 p.m. Both teams hold a 7-2 record in conference play.

RELATED: Florida Gators overpower Alabama with paint points, turnovers

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 172 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO EPISODE 172 ***

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.



