Gators Online Show: NCAA Tournament Preview for 1-seed Florida

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 178, we preview the Florida men’s basketball team in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. UF earned a second straight No. 1 seed for the first time in program history.

The show opens with a recap of the SEC Tournament, where the Gators defeated Kentucky for a third time this season before having their 12-game winning streak snapped. We then turn our attention to the Big Dance as Florida looks to repeat as national champions. UF opens NCAA Tournament play on Friday against Prairie View A&M at 9:25 p.m. on TNT.

We then switch gears to Florida football and baseball. We share our reaction to the rankings this week from BetMGM, which listed the top eight CFB/CBB coaching duos in the country. We also discuss the sweep for UF baseball against South Carolina and Stetson (mid-week) and the first SEC road series of the season against Alabama this weekend.

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 178 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

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