Orange & Blue Spring Game Preview: Gators Online Show

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 179, we preview the Orange & Blue spring game for the Florida football team on Saturday. We also discuss recruiting and a big series for UF baseball this weekend.

The show opens with a preview of the spring game, which will be the debut for first-year coach Jon Sumrall and his inaugural Gators. We discuss the biggest storylines to follow on Saturday and some of the biggest position battles on the team, most notably at the quarterback position and along the offensive line.

We then switch gears to Florida recruiting. We share our reaction to a pair of huge commitments this week from 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller and 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson. We wrap up the show with a preview of the UF baseball series at No. 4 Georgia, which features a pitching change for the Gators.

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 179 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO EPISODE 179 ***

* Jon Sumrall details Florida’s ‘extremely unique’ spring game format

* Jon Sumrall breaks down the good, and bad, from UF Scrimmage 2

* Intel from UF’s second scrimmage of spring: Florida Gators Insider

* Florida Gators spring camp: Practice No 13 highlights, observations

* UF spring football intel, hoops portal buzz: Gators Online Live Chat

* Gators seek to build SEC-Level toughness this Spring

* Florida Gators eyes faster pace under new regime

* Jadan Baugh more than just a power back

* Bailey Stockton ready to break out at Florida

* Gators OL Knijeah Harris embraces clean slate under Jon Sumrall

* Florida Gators safety Bryce Thornton talks leadership, competition

* The Florida tight ends have talent, but who will emerge from the pack?

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Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.