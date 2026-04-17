Spring Ball Takeaways, Alex Condon Returns: Gators Online Show

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 180, we share our takeaways from spring ball for the UF football team, Alex Condon returning for his senior season and No. 7 Florida baseball’s series-opening win against No. 6 Auburn.

The show opens with an in-depth discussion on the first spring under coach Jon Sumrall and his staff. We share our final thoughts from the Orange & Blue Game, assess some of the key position battles and review all three phases of the game.

We then switch gears to Florida hoops. We give our reaction to Condon coming back for one more year and project how things could play out with fellow juniors Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon. We also break down UF baseball’s 6-3 win over Auburn.

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 180 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO EPISODE 180 ***

* Florida is a sleeping giant, and Jon Sumrall vows to wake it up

* Watch Highlights from Florida’s Orange & Blue Game

* Florida Gators projected depth chart coming out of the spring game

* Battle between Florida Gators QBs intensifies with spring game

* Florida Gators spring takeaways: QB battle, transfers, OL concerns

* Florida Gators used 9 different OL combinations in the spring game

* How Florida coaches went from uncertain to confident in their D-line

* Brad White evaluates Florida’s defense after spring game

* Florida Gators spring game offers glimpse of potential

* DJ Coleman’s pick highlights debut for Florida Gators transfer

* A pair of Florida Gators have separated themselves at tight end

* Duke Clark emerging as key RB2 candidate after strong spring

* Micah Mays makes statement in Florida’s Orange & Blue Game

* Deep, dynamic WR group emerges as strength for Florida Gators

* Eric Singleton Jr. makes instant impact with explosive TD catch

* Florida Gators football Orange & Blue Game live updates

* What Florida coaches, players are saying about UF’s true freshmen

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