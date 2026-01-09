Gators Online Show: UF reloads in portal, retains Baugh and Woods

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 168, we discuss the first week of action for Florida in the transfer portal. We also break down the significance of UF retaining Jadan Baugh and Jayden Woods this week.

The show opens with a recap of transfer commitments landed by the Gators over the past week. We share some of their biggest additions in terms of positional needs as well as what remaining spots they have left to fill.

We then discuss the impact of Florida bringing back Baugh and Woods, who reversed course and returned to UF after entering the portal and visiting Texas. The Gators have re-signed over 40 players for the 2026 season.

Click here to see the full list.

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 168 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO EPISODE 168 ***

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

Jayden Woods returning to UF, withdrawing from transfer portal

How Florida won back Jayden Woods after portal entry, Texas visit

Jadan Baugh returning to Florida for his junior season

The Win Column: Jon Sumrall gets the ‘W’ but so does Jadan Baugh

Florida Gators updated scholarship chart after transfer additions

Georgia Tech OL transfer Harrison Moore signs with Florida

Stanford OL Emeka Ugorji commits to the Florida Gators

ECU RB transfer London Montgomery commits to Florida

Louisiana long snapper Carter Milliron commits to Florida

Kentucky transfer DB Cam Dooley commits to Florida Gators

Wake Forest transfer Micah Mays commits to Florida Gators

Gators add a commitment from JUCO DB Elijah Owens

Emmanuel Oyebadejo explains why he committed to Florida

Florida lands transfer commitment from OL Eagan Boyer

Cincinnati RB transfer Evan Pryor commits to Florida

Aaron Philo explains decision to transfer to Florida

Tulane transfer kicker Patrick Durkin commits to Florida

Transfer punter Alec Clark commits to Florida Gators

Baylor defensive lineman DK Kalu commits to Florida

Transfer receiver Bailey Stockton commits to Florida

Transfer TE Lacota Dippre details UF commitment

Gators impress Baylor safety transfer DJ Coleman