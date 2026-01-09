Gators Online Show: UF reloads in portal, retains Baugh and Woods
Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 168, we discuss the first week of action for Florida in the transfer portal. We also break down the significance of UF retaining Jadan Baugh and Jayden Woods this week.
The show opens with a recap of transfer commitments landed by the Gators over the past week. We share some of their biggest additions in terms of positional needs as well as what remaining spots they have left to fill.
We then discuss the impact of Florida bringing back Baugh and Woods, who reversed course and returned to UF after entering the portal and visiting Texas. The Gators have re-signed over 40 players for the 2026 season.
