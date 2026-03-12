Gators Online Show: What We Learned from Week 1 of Spring Ball

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 177, we share our takeaways from the first week of spring football camp for the Florida Gators under first-year coach Jon Sumrall.

The show opens with what we learned from the first week of practice. We delve into both lines of the scrimmage, the quarterback competition between Tramell Jones Jr. and Aaron Philo, other notable position battles and some standout players.

We then switch gears to hoops. The No. 4 Gators (24-6, 15-2 SEC) are the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament and return to the court on Friday at 1 p.m. ET in the Quarterfinals on ESPN. We also discuss Florida baseball and the SEC opener against South Carolina.

Gators Online Show

