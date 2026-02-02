Gators Recruiting Live: The latest chatter

Welcome to Gators Recruiting Live with Corey Bender and myself. Monday morning, we went on YouTube to dissect Jon Sumrall’s first January as Florida Gators coach. UF had several top 2027 recruits on campus last month and we discussed that and much more on the show.

Breaking down the Florida Gators’ recruiting in January

—(1:20) What are recruits saying about Sumrall and his staff in Gainesville? After speaking with dozens of them, Corey shares what they’ve told him. Corey also says that he is seeing some early results from the new staff.

—(6:50) Which prospects did the Gators make the biggest moves with in January? Corey provided several names, including 4-star tight end George Lamons of Georgia. He provides great detail on a number of these targets.

—(17:35) Five-star chatter: Corey and Keith provide the latest buzz on four different 5-star recruits with whom the Gators are heavily involved. Offensive tackle Mark Matthews of Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas is one of them.

—(26:05) Flip candidates: Corey discusses a handful of players committed to other schools that Florida continues to heavily recruit.

—(28:30) Questions from Gators Online subscribers and from the YouTube comments section. One of them is about who we think are the top QB targets for the Gators in the 2027 class.

