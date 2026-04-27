Gators rise in Rivals recruiting team rankings after latest commitments

With the commitments Monday from 4-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller of Anna (Texas) and 3-star defensive lineman De’Voun Kendrick of Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day, the Florida Gators have further solidified their place in the top 10 of the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

Florida now sits at No. 7, one spot ahead of Georgia. The Gators began the day at No. 8.

Of the Gators’ 10 commitments, eight are rated as 4-stars or better.

Here is a look at each of the Florida Gators’ current commits:

*Five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville, Pa. Hiller is the No. 3 overall recruit in the country and No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the Rivals Industry Rankings. If Hiller follows through on his pledge to Sumrall and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, he would become the program’s first 5-star offensive line signee in more than a decade for the Florida Gators. Martez Ivey in 2015 was the last one.

*Four-star star quarterback Davin Davidson of Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney committed to Florida on April 9 over Georgia and Kentucky. He’s the No. 9 QB and No. 113 overall player nationally.

*Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins: Colins, the No. 114 overall recruit in the country, had 36 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns last season.

*Miller, who chose the Gators over schools such as Clemson, Texas Tech and Texas, is the No. 10 interior offensive line recruit in the country and No. 130 overall prospect nationally.

*Aamaury Fountain, a 4-star cornerback from Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside, flipped from South Carolina on April 11. He’s the No. 133 player in the country.

*Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent: No. 26 corner nationally. Nugent recently competed in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The event featured more than 100 of the top high school football players in the 2026 and 2027 classes. Per MaxPreps, Amare Nugent recorded 27 tackles and two interceptions last season.

*Four-star receiver Anthony Jennings committed to the Gators last weekend. Jennings, the No. 26 prospect in the Sunshine State and No. 44 receiver nationally, is listed at 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He caught 34 passes for 823 yards (24.2) and 11 touchdowns last season, per MaxPreps.

*Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger: No. 24 tight end in the country.

*Three-star tight end Tommy Douglas of Hun School in New Jersey gave his pledge to the Gators on April 16. The nation’s No. 35 tight end, Douglas said he chose the Gators over Alabama, Vanderbilt, and Penn State.

*Kendrick, listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, is a 3-star recruit and the No. 90 prospect in the state of Florida. His stock appears to be rising.