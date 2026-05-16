Gators softball faces Georgia Tech in Gainesville Regional winner's bracket: Live Blog

The Florida Gators are inching closer to reaching an NCAA Tournament Super Regional for the 17th time. Achieving that will be a lot easier if UF can beat Georgia Tech on Saturday in the winner’s bracket of the Gainesville Regional.

Tenth-ranked Florida, the top seed in the regional, is 49-10 after beating Florida A&M 12-0 on Friday behind the five-RBI day of centerfielder Taylor Shumaker. Georgia Tech, the third seed, is 31-27. It upset No. 2 seeded Texas State on Friday, 2-1.

Florida is throwing Keagan Rothrock (27-6, 2.51 ERA). The Yellow Jackets counter with Sydnie Watts (6-6, 4.15).

Gators Online will post live updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk, our message board community.

By: Keith Niebuhr UF-GT: 3rd-inning recap T3: Georgia Tech batting.

By: Keith Niebuhr UF-GT: 2nd-inning recap T2: The Gators loaded the bases against Georgia Tech pitcher Sydnie Watts on two errors and a walk, but couldn’t convert with two outs and didn’t score. UF it hitless through two. SCORE: UF 0, GT 0

B2: UF starter Keagan Rothrock allowed two hits and hit a batter but nonetheless threw a scoreless inning. A line drive to short that resulted in a double play was a huge defensive moment for the Gators. SCORE: UF 0, GT 0