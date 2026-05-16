Gators softball faces Georgia Tech in Gainesville Regional winner's bracket: Live Blog
The Florida Gators are inching closer to reaching an NCAA Tournament Super Regional for the 17th time. Achieving that will be a lot easier if UF can beat Georgia Tech on Saturday in the winner’s bracket of the Gainesville Regional.
Tenth-ranked Florida, the top seed in the regional, is 49-10 after beating Florida A&M 12-0 on Friday behind the five-RBI day of centerfielder Taylor Shumaker. Georgia Tech, the third seed, is 31-27. It upset No. 2 seeded Texas State on Friday, 2-1.
- 1Breaking
NEW commitment!
2027 DL Cain Van Norden commits to Florida
- 2
Jon Sumrall identifies the Gators who represent his four core values
Jon Sumrall identifies the Gators who represent his four core values
- 3Hot
Florida Gators' NIL vision
Jon Sumrall: 'We’ve got to push the envelope'
- 4Hot
Swamp Secrets
Florida pushing for major recruiting wins as key decisions approach
- 5
D-Line recruiting
Florida quickly enters race for Segun Alexander after reclassification
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Florida is throwing Keagan Rothrock (27-6, 2.51 ERA). The Yellow Jackets counter with Sydnie Watts (6-6, 4.15).
Gators Online will post live updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk, our message board community.
UF-GT: 3rd-inning recap05/16/2026 09:44:37 AM
T3: Georgia Tech batting.
UF-GT: 2nd-inning recap05/16/2026 09:20:01 AM
T2: The Gators loaded the bases against Georgia Tech pitcher Sydnie Watts on two errors and a walk, but couldn’t convert with two outs and didn’t score. UF it hitless through two. SCORE: UF 0, GT 0
B2: UF starter Keagan Rothrock allowed two hits and hit a batter but nonetheless threw a scoreless inning. A line drive to short that resulted in a double play was a huge defensive moment for the Gators. SCORE: UF 0, GT 0
UF-GT: 1st-inning recap05/16/2026 09:08:39 AM
T1: Three up, three down for the Florida Gators in the top of the first. All three outs were fly balls to center. Excellent start for Georgia Tech pitcher Sydnie Watts. SCORE: UF 0, GT 0
B1: UF starter Keagan Rothrock struck out two and induced a ground ball out in a perfect first. SCORE: UF 0, GT 0