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Gators softball faces Georgia Tech in Gainesville Regional winner's bracket: Live Blog

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr44 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3

The Florida Gators are inching closer to reaching an NCAA Tournament Super Regional for the 17th time. Achieving that will be a lot easier if UF can beat Georgia Tech on Saturday in the winner’s bracket of the Gainesville Regional.

Tenth-ranked Florida, the top seed in the regional, is 49-10 after beating Florida A&M 12-0 on Friday behind the five-RBI day of centerfielder Taylor Shumaker. Georgia Tech, the third seed, is 31-27. It upset No. 2 seeded Texas State on Friday, 2-1.

Florida is throwing Keagan Rothrock (27-6, 2.51 ERA). The Yellow Jackets counter with Sydnie Watts (6-6, 4.15).

Gators Online will post live updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk, our message board community.

By:Keith Niebuhr

UF-GT: 3rd-inning recap

05/16/2026 09:44:37 AM

T3: Georgia Tech batting.

By:Keith Niebuhr

UF-GT: 2nd-inning recap

05/16/2026 09:20:01 AM

T2: The Gators loaded the bases against Georgia Tech pitcher Sydnie Watts on two errors and a walk, but couldn’t convert with two outs and didn’t score. UF it hitless through two. SCORE: UF 0, GT 0
B2: UF starter Keagan Rothrock allowed two hits and hit a batter but nonetheless threw a scoreless inning. A line drive to short that resulted in a double play was a huge defensive moment for the Gators. SCORE: UF 0, GT 0

By:Keith Niebuhr

UF-GT: 1st-inning recap

05/16/2026 09:08:39 AM

T1: Three up, three down for the Florida Gators in the top of the first. All three outs were fly balls to center. Excellent start for Georgia Tech pitcher Sydnie Watts. SCORE: UF 0, GT 0
B1: UF starter Keagan Rothrock struck out two and induced a ground ball out in a perfect first. SCORE: UF 0, GT 0