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Gators softball faces Texas Tech in must-win Super Regional game: Live Blog

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr2 hours agoNiebuhrOn3

The Florida Gators remain two wins away from reaching the Women’s College World Series. The problem is, they’re now just one loss away from having their season ended. Following Friday’s 10-8 defeat to 11th-seeded Texas Tech, sixth-seeded UF must win Saturday to stay alive in the best-of-three series.

In this ultra-important game, the Gators (51-11) will hand the ball to veteran pitcher Keagan Rothrock. She’s 29-7, with a 2.38 ERA. The Red Raiders (55-6) will counter with All-American Nijaree Canady, who is 24-5 and carries a 1.54 ERA.

The schedule …

GAME 1: Friday — Texas Tech 10, Gators 8
GAME 2: Saturday, 1:35 p.m. — ABC
GAME 3 (if necessary): Sunday, TBD — TBD

Florida lineup …

SpotPos# PlayerBatsAvg
1cf21 Taylor ShumakerL.439
2c8 Jocelyn EricksonL.396
3dh0 Ava BrownR.340
4lf44 Townsen ThomasL.377
53b12 Kendall GroverR.330
6ss31 Kenleigh CahalanL.365
71b24 Madison WalkerR.326
8rf74 Ella WesolowskiR.264
92b10 Gabi ComiaL.339
10p7 Keagan RothrockR

FLORIDA Starting Pitcher

#7 Keagan Rothrock (RHP)

THROWSERAWHIPLEADOFF
R2.381.11.416
SEASONW-LSIPHRERBBK2B3BHRHBP
29-65200.11388268841802122721

Texas Tech lineup …

SpotPos# PlayerBatsAvg
12b1 Mia WilliamsR.439
21b0 Jackie LisR.440
3dh12 Jasmyn BurnsR.380
43b6 Taylor PannellR.354
5lf55 Kaitlyn TerryL.464
6cf42 Mihyia DavisL.436
7rf11 Lauren AllredL.390
8c4 Lagi QuirogaR.394
9ss32 Hailey ToneyL.307
10p24 Nijaree CanadyR.237

Tech Tech Starting Pitcher

#24 Nijaree Canady (RHP)

THROWSERAWHIPLEADOFF
R1.540.83.229
SEASONW-LSIPHRERBBK2B3BHRHBP
24-52154.1844634442181011614

Gators Online will provided live game updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.

By:Keith Niebuhr

UF-Texas Tech: 3rd-inning recap

05/23/2026 01:05:52 PM

T3: Gators catcher Jocelyn Erickson drove in her third run of the game with a single to left that scored centerfielder Taylor Shumaker, who had doubled. SCORE: UF 3, Texas Tech 0
B3: Texas Tech designated hitter Jasmyn Burns drove in a run with a sac fly to center after Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock began the inning by hitting back-to-back batters. SCORE: UF 3, Texas Tech 1

By:Keith Niebuhr

UF-Texas Tech: 2nd-inning recap

05/23/2026 12:56:50 PM

T2: Texas Tech starter Nijaree Canady worked a quick one-two-three second, although the Gators did hit one pitch to fairly deep center that was caught. SCORE: UF 2, Texas Tech 0
B2: Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock allowed a one-out single but that’s it, as she recorded her second scoreless frame of the day while picking up her second strikeout. SCORE: UF 2, Texas Tech 0

By:Keith Niebuhr

UF-Texas Tech: 1st-inning recap

05/23/2026 12:43:47 PM

T1: Gators centerfielder Taylor Shumaker drew a lead off walk and catcher Jocelyn Erickson followed with a homer to left center as UF staked an early 2-0 lead. It was Erickson’s 21st HR this season. SCORE: UF 2, Texas Tech 0
B1: Gators starter Keagan Rothrock pitched a hitless first and allowed only a two-out walk. SCORE: UF 2, Texas Tech 0