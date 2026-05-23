Gators softball faces Texas Tech in must-win Super Regional game: Live Blog

The Florida Gators remain two wins away from reaching the Women’s College World Series. The problem is, they’re now just one loss away from having their season ended. Following Friday’s 10-8 defeat to 11th-seeded Texas Tech, sixth-seeded UF must win Saturday to stay alive in the best-of-three series.

In this ultra-important game, the Gators (51-11) will hand the ball to veteran pitcher Keagan Rothrock. She’s 29-7, with a 2.38 ERA. The Red Raiders (55-6) will counter with All-American Nijaree Canady, who is 24-5 and carries a 1.54 ERA.

The schedule …

GAME 1: Friday — Texas Tech 10, Gators 8

GAME 2: Saturday, 1:35 p.m. — ABC

GAME 3 (if necessary): Sunday, TBD — TBD

Florida lineup …

Spot Pos # Player Bats Avg 1 cf 21 Taylor Shumaker L .439 2 c 8 Jocelyn Erickson L .396 3 dh 0 Ava Brown R .340 4 lf 44 Townsen Thomas L .377 5 3b 12 Kendall Grover R .330 6 ss 31 Kenleigh Cahalan L .365 7 1b 24 Madison Walker R .326 8 rf 74 Ella Wesolowski R .264 9 2b 10 Gabi Comia L .339 10 p 7 Keagan Rothrock R –

FLORIDA Starting Pitcher

#7 Keagan Rothrock (RHP)

THROWS ERA WHIP LEADOFF R 2.38 1.11 .416

SEASON W-L S IP H R ER BB K 2B 3B HR HBP 29-6 5 200.1 138 82 68 84 180 21 2 27 21

Texas Tech lineup …

Spot Pos # Player Bats Avg 1 2b 1 Mia Williams R .439 2 1b 0 Jackie Lis R .440 3 dh 12 Jasmyn Burns R .380 4 3b 6 Taylor Pannell R .354 5 lf 55 Kaitlyn Terry L .464 6 cf 42 Mihyia Davis L .436 7 rf 11 Lauren Allred L .390 8 c 4 Lagi Quiroga R .394 9 ss 32 Hailey Toney L .307 10 p 24 Nijaree Canady R .237

Tech Tech Starting Pitcher

#24 Nijaree Canady (RHP)

THROWS ERA WHIP LEADOFF R 1.54 0.83 .229

SEASON W-L S IP H R ER BB K 2B 3B HR HBP 24-5 2 154.1 84 46 34 44 218 10 1 16 14

Gators Online will provided live game updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.

By: Keith Niebuhr UF-Texas Tech: 3rd-inning recap T3: Gators catcher Jocelyn Erickson drove in her third run of the game with a single to left that scored centerfielder Taylor Shumaker, who had doubled. SCORE: UF 3, Texas Tech 0

B3: Texas Tech designated hitter Jasmyn Burns drove in a run with a sac fly to center after Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock began the inning by hitting back-to-back batters. SCORE: UF 3, Texas Tech 1

By: Keith Niebuhr UF-Texas Tech: 2nd-inning recap T2: Texas Tech starter Nijaree Canady worked a quick one-two-three second, although the Gators did hit one pitch to fairly deep center that was caught. SCORE: UF 2, Texas Tech 0

B2: Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock allowed a one-out single but that’s it, as she recorded her second scoreless frame of the day while picking up her second strikeout. SCORE: UF 2, Texas Tech 0