Gators softball faces Texas Tech in must-win Super Regional game: Live Blog
The Florida Gators remain two wins away from reaching the Women’s College World Series. The problem is, they’re now just one loss away from having their season ended. Following Friday’s 10-8 defeat to 11th-seeded Texas Tech, sixth-seeded UF must win Saturday to stay alive in the best-of-three series.
In this ultra-important game, the Gators (51-11) will hand the ball to veteran pitcher Keagan Rothrock. She’s 29-7, with a 2.38 ERA. The Red Raiders (55-6) will counter with All-American Nijaree Canady, who is 24-5 and carries a 1.54 ERA.
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The schedule …
GAME 1: Friday — Texas Tech 10, Gators 8
GAME 2: Saturday, 1:35 p.m. — ABC
GAME 3 (if necessary): Sunday, TBD — TBD
Florida lineup …
|Spot
|Pos
|# Player
|Bats
|Avg
|1
|cf
|21 Taylor Shumaker
|L
|.439
|2
|c
|8 Jocelyn Erickson
|L
|.396
|3
|dh
|0 Ava Brown
|R
|.340
|4
|lf
|44 Townsen Thomas
|L
|.377
|5
|3b
|12 Kendall Grover
|R
|.330
|6
|ss
|31 Kenleigh Cahalan
|L
|.365
|7
|1b
|24 Madison Walker
|R
|.326
|8
|rf
|74 Ella Wesolowski
|R
|.264
|9
|2b
|10 Gabi Comia
|L
|.339
|10
|p
|7 Keagan Rothrock
|R
|–
FLORIDA Starting Pitcher
#7 Keagan Rothrock (RHP)
|THROWS
|ERA
|WHIP
|LEADOFF
|R
|2.38
|1.11
|.416
|SEASON
|W-L
|S
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|2B
|3B
|HR
|HBP
|29-6
|5
|200.1
|138
|82
|68
|84
|180
|21
|2
|27
|21
Texas Tech lineup …
|Spot
|Pos
|# Player
|Bats
|Avg
|1
|2b
|1 Mia Williams
|R
|.439
|2
|1b
|0 Jackie Lis
|R
|.440
|3
|dh
|12 Jasmyn Burns
|R
|.380
|4
|3b
|6 Taylor Pannell
|R
|.354
|5
|lf
|55 Kaitlyn Terry
|L
|.464
|6
|cf
|42 Mihyia Davis
|L
|.436
|7
|rf
|11 Lauren Allred
|L
|.390
|8
|c
|4 Lagi Quiroga
|R
|.394
|9
|ss
|32 Hailey Toney
|L
|.307
|10
|p
|24 Nijaree Canady
|R
|.237
Tech Tech Starting Pitcher
#24 Nijaree Canady (RHP)
|THROWS
|ERA
|WHIP
|LEADOFF
|R
|1.54
|0.83
|.229
|SEASON
|W-L
|S
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|2B
|3B
|HR
|HBP
|24-5
|2
|154.1
|84
|46
|34
|44
|218
|10
|1
|16
|14
Gators Online will provided live game updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.
UF-Texas Tech: 3rd-inning recap05/23/2026 01:05:52 PM
T3: Gators catcher Jocelyn Erickson drove in her third run of the game with a single to left that scored centerfielder Taylor Shumaker, who had doubled. SCORE: UF 3, Texas Tech 0
B3: Texas Tech designated hitter Jasmyn Burns drove in a run with a sac fly to center after Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock began the inning by hitting back-to-back batters. SCORE: UF 3, Texas Tech 1
UF-Texas Tech: 2nd-inning recap05/23/2026 12:56:50 PM
T2: Texas Tech starter Nijaree Canady worked a quick one-two-three second, although the Gators did hit one pitch to fairly deep center that was caught. SCORE: UF 2, Texas Tech 0
B2: Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock allowed a one-out single but that’s it, as she recorded her second scoreless frame of the day while picking up her second strikeout. SCORE: UF 2, Texas Tech 0
UF-Texas Tech: 1st-inning recap05/23/2026 12:43:47 PM
T1: Gators centerfielder Taylor Shumaker drew a lead off walk and catcher Jocelyn Erickson followed with a homer to left center as UF staked an early 2-0 lead. It was Erickson’s 21st HR this season. SCORE: UF 2, Texas Tech 0
B1: Gators starter Keagan Rothrock pitched a hitless first and allowed only a two-out walk. SCORE: UF 2, Texas Tech 0