Gators softball takes on Georgia Tech in regional final: Live blog

The Florida Gators softball program has reached the NCAA Super Regionals 16 times — and on Sunday, the Gators will have a chance to make it 17.

No. 10 Florida (50-10) faces Georgia Tech (32-28) at noon in the Gainesville Regional final. The Gators, the top seed in the regional, enter Sunday unbeaten at 2-0, while the third-seeded Yellow Jackets are 2-1 and must defeat Florida twice to advance.

UF dominated Georgia Tech 8-0 in five innings on Saturday behind another stellar outing from right-handed pitcher Keagan Rothrock (28-6). Rothrock tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just four hits in the win.

Florida will once again hand the ball to Rothrock on Sunday as it looks to punch its ticket to the Super Regionals.

Gators Online will post live updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk, our message board community.

By: Keith Niebuhr UF-GT: 3rd-inning recap T1: UF hurler Keagan Rothrock issued a one-out walk, but once again threw a scoreless frame. She has not allowed a hit through three. SCORE: UF 3, GT 0

By: Keith Niebuhr UF-GT: 2nd-inning recap T2: UF pitcher Keagan Rothrock worked a quick one-two-three inning. Her pitch count through two is 20. SCORE: UF 1, GT 0

B2: Centerfielder Taylor Shumaker blasted a two-run homer to left center with two outs as the Gators extended their lead. That was her 18th shot this season. Second baseman Gabi Comia got the rally started with a two-out double. SCORE: UF 3, GT 0