Florida's staff makes feelings known after Anthony Jennings commits

Florida picked up a big commitment on Saturday with Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 4-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings announcing for the Gators.

Jennings had been a priority target for Florida for months and his decision brought plenty of reaction across social media. From fans to Gators commits, there was a lot of buzz following his announcement.

Here’s a look at how social media reacted after Anthony Jennings made his commitment to the Gators.

Welcome to The Swamp, Anthony “Speedy” Jennings @speedyyeraa



Explosive, dynamic, & built to make plays. Speedy brings elite speed, sharp instincts, and the ability to change the game in a flash. Gator Nation, get ready… it’s about to get FASTER. #GoGators #ItsGettingMerky pic.twitter.com/MlXJCc7S4u — Merky Waters Production (@MerkyWatersPro) April 25, 2026

Newest #Gators commit Anthony ‘Speedy’ Jennings



🐊273 NATL | 34 WR | 25 FL

🐊10.8 100-meter. 4.32 40 yard dash.

🐊34 catches, 823 yards, 11 TD as Jr. 24.2 YPC!

🐊Finalists of FSU, Syracuse, Auburn and Maryland

🐊Speed. Speed. Speed. pic.twitter.com/OEeB2lewfI — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) April 25, 2026

🐊🐊🐊 — Aamaury Fountain (@AamauryFountain) April 25, 2026

We’re cooking with grease — Preston (@prestonnwalshh) April 25, 2026

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