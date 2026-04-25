Florida's staff makes feelings known after Anthony Jennings commits
Florida picked up a big commitment on Saturday with Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 4-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings announcing for the Gators.
Jennings had been a priority target for Florida for months and his decision brought plenty of reaction across social media. From fans to Gators commits, there was a lot of buzz following his announcement.
- 1
Who's got next?
These are the UF targets to track
- 2
Recruiting board
receiver targets to track following 4-star Anthony Jennings' commitment to UF
- 3
Inside Gators’ latest 4-star win
Why Anthony Jennings committed to Florida
- 4Breaking
HUGE commitment for UF
4-star WR Anthony Jennings commits to Florida
- 5
5-star intel
5-star wide receiver Eric McFarland sets Florida official visit
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Here’s a look at how social media reacted after Anthony Jennings made his commitment to the Gators.
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