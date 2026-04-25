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Florida's staff makes feelings known after Anthony Jennings commits

79417-removebg-preview (1)by: Corey Bender3 hours agoCorey_Bender

Florida picked up a big commitment on Saturday with Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 4-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings announcing for the Gators.

Jennings had been a priority target for Florida for months and his decision brought plenty of reaction across social media. From fans to Gators commits, there was a lot of buzz following his announcement.

Here’s a look at how social media reacted after Anthony Jennings made his commitment to the Gators.

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