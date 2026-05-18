Gators star Aidan King named SEC Pitcher of the Year

Florida Gators right-hander Aidan King on Monday was named the 2026 Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year, as announced by the league office.

The honor came as little surprise.

King, a sophomore from Jacksonville, Fla., has been stellar on the mound for the Gators this season, as the team’s ace and Game-1 SEC series starter. He is the fourth UF player to earn this award, and the first since Brady Singer, now in the majors, in 2018.

King led the SEC this regular season with a 0.93 WHIP and 14 games started. According to UF sports information, those rank sixth and 11th in the country, respectively.

His 2.50 ERA is second in the SEC and trending toward being the best by a Florida pitcher since Michael Byrne in 2017 (1.67). Meanwhile, King owns a team-high eight quality starts, with six coming in SEC competition.

Other notable stats include:

— .199 batting average by opposing hitters.

—Ranked third in the SEC in walks per nine innings(1.82).

—He is fifth in the league in hits allowed per nine inning(6.58).

—King also is fifth in innings pitched (79.1), and in wins (eight).

—He is seventh among SEC pitchers in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.25)

Aidan King was especially good in SEC play this season

In SEC play, King was every bit at strong. He averaged 6.2 innings per SEC start, his 62.0 SEC innings pitched was second in the league, and he led all starting pitchers with a 0.89 WHIP as he tied for tops in the SEC with six wins. King held SEC hitters to a .184 batting average — and is 6-1 in 10 conference starts.

King’s dominance dating back to last season is illustrated in the following numbers from UF sports information: “Across his last 19 starts dating back to the 2025 campaign, King is 12-3 with a 1.91 ERA and 112-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 118.0 innings pitched (25 earned runs allowed).”

During his two seasons at UF, Aidan King now is a combined 15-4 with a 2.53 ERA.

The Gators (37-18) begin play in the SEC Tournament as the fifth seed Wednesday against either No. 12 seed Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 seed Kentucky.