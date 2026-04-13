Gators surge in Baseball America Top 25

In the past week, the Florida Gators not only took two of three at No. 4 Georgia, they also completed a season sweep against arch-rival Florida State. Monday, Baseball America rewarded the Gators for their efforts.

Florida, now 27-10 overall, 9-6 in the SEC, jumped 14 spots to No. 7 in the BA Rankings. UCLA is No. 1.

The Gators now have a 10-1 record this season against ranked opponents, the best mark in college baseball. Meanwhile, they are a 6-1 vs. top-five teams.

UF’s bats were hot Sunday in a 13-7 blowout win over Georgia. The Gators had 16 hits, five from center fielder Kyle Jones, who was 5-for-5 with a homer and two RBI. Right fielder Hayden Yost hit two homers and drove in three. Third baseman Ethan Surowiec produced a homer, three hits and five RBI.

Five Florida Gators had multi-hit games.

UF starting pitcher Russell Sandefer struggled and didn’t make it through the second, but reliever Luke McNeillie tossed a scoreless 2.1 innings in relief to earn the win. He’s now 3-0.

The Gators also won Friday’s game. Starting pitcher Aidan King was sensational and the Gators busted open a close game with a seven-run seventh to crush the Dawgs 8-2.

Before this series, UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan made a significant change, when he switched his Friday and Saturday starting pitchers. King (now 5-2) got the nod Friday with Liam Peterson (1-2, 4.03 ERA) moving to Saturday. And King delivered a gem.

He had a perfect game through six and finished by allowing just two hits and two earned runs in 7.2 innings. The runs came on a fluke triple, when a Florida outfielder overshot a fly ball to shallow left.

The Gators plated seven runs on five hits in the seventh to take control, including two homers. Blake Cyr’s double to center with the bases loaded brought home three. Landon Stripling and Cole Stanford followed with deep blasts over the fence. Cyr led UF with four RBI.

Earlier in the week, the Florida Gators beat No. 5 FSU on the road, 4-3.