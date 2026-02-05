Gators to face SEC opponent for 2026 homecoming game

The Florida Gators’ 2026 homecoming date and opponent are set. The game will be Oct. 10 vs. South Carolina at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the school announced Thursday.

Historically, UF has fared well in these games.

In fact, the Gators are 74-26-2 all time in Homecoming games, and are 32-5 since 1989. Last season, Florida beat Mississippi State 23-21 on Homecoming in what ended up being Billy Napier’s final game as Gators coach.

Per a UF release, “The UF tradition was first celebrated in 1916 and it continues to bring Gator Nation back to Gainesville year after year. More information on the festivities that will kick off during the days leading up to Homecoming, with various events taking place across campus, will be announced in the near future.”

Meanwhile, other game designations for the 2026 season will be announced down the road.

Florida leads the all-time series with South Carolina, 31-10-3. The Gators have won two straight in the series and five of the past six.

In games between the teams played in Gainesville, UF is 17-2. The Gators last lost to South Carolina at home in 2014, 23-20 in overtime.

The Southeastern Conference has designated South Carolina as an annual opponent for Florida for the 2026-29 seasons. Under the new nine-game conference schedule starting with the 2026 season, each school will play three annual opponents while its remaining six games will rotate among the other conference schools.