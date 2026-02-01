Gators working to hire Georgia Tech's Director of Scouting

The Florida Gators are working to hire Georgia Tech director of scouting Cody Collins, sources told On3’s Pete Nakos on Saturday.

Collins is an Atlanta-area native who joined Georgia Tech’s football staff as director of scouting in 2024. He previously was a player personnel analyst at Georgia from 2020-24.

Before that, he was a student coaching intern at Bogart (Gal.) Prince Avenue Christian School from 2019-2020. That is the school that produced Gators quarterback Aaron Philo and UF receiver Bailey Stockton, both transfers from Georgia Tech.

Per his official Georgia Tech bio, “Collins attended Blessed Trinity High in Roswell, Ga., where he played football under current Georgia Tech director of high school relations Tim McFarlin. Collins graduated from Georgia in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in sport and fitness administration.”

This is another pickup from Georgia Tech this offseason by the Gators. In addition to Philo and Stockton, Florida also has landed transfer center Harrison Moore and tight end Luke Harpring from the Yellow Jackets. Meanwhile, Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner came to Gainesville from Georgia Tech, as did passing game coordinator/inside receivers coach Trent McKnight, along with a few other staffers.