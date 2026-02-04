Gators WR Kahleil Jackson granted one more season of eligibility

Last September, Gators Online reported that Florida Gators receiver Kahleil Jackson, listed as a redshirt senior in 2025, “actually could return to Florida for another season in 2026.”

It turns out, he is doing just that.

Jackson will play for UF one more year thanks to a medical hardship from his lost 2024 season due to injury. Jackson started the opener that season but sustained a torn ACL in his knee and hasn’t played since.

Jackson always knew he had another season of eligibility in his back pocket. The question was this: Would he use it at Florida or someplace else? He got the answer after meeting with the new UF staff a couple months ago.

“We knew he had it; it was just a matter of him putting it down on paper,” said Willie Jackson, the former Gators standout and Kahleil’s father. “We’ve known he was coming back for a month or a month and a half. The new coaches got there. We met with them and they said they wanted him back. After that, whatever he had to do, he did it and they granted him the hardship.”

Kahleil Jackson‘s best season came in 2023

Jackson arrived at UF in 2020 as a walk-on. He redshirted, then saw limited action the following season. In 2022, Jackson appeared in six games and finished with two catches for 43 yards. He earned a scholarship after the season. The 2023 season was Jackson’s best as a Gator; he recorded 21 receptions for 251 yards and one touchdown while starting nine games.

The 2020 season — the Covid year — doesn’t count against Jackson’s eligibility.

All told, Jackson has 24 career catches for 307 yards and one touchdown. Now, he hopes to finish his UF career on a high note.

“It’s just a matter of if we can get him back to how he was before he ever had the injury,” Willie Jackson said. “The only thing we can hope for is he gets a clean slate and they let him compete. He just needs a clean slate to compete for a position and hopefully he can have a productive year.

“He was out for basically two entire years. He needs to be productive this year to keep his career going.”

According to Willie Jackson, his son remains on scholarship and is healthy.

“He’s been running and full speed since last season,” Willie Jackson said. “He dressed out a couple games. He was pretty much healthy but his knee gave him trouble here and there. He’s full speed and working out with the team.”