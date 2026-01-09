Georgia Tech OL transfer Harrison Moore signs with Florida

The Florida Gators continue to ride a wave of transfer commitments since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened last week. The latest name added to the fold is Georgia Tech offensive line transfer Harrison Moore. The current sophomore lineman is the second addition for the Gators through the transfer portal to date. His decision came after an official visit to UF’s campus this week.

Harrison Moore details why Florida was the pick

The Florida Gators already had buzz with Harrison Moore before he set foot on campus earlier this week for his official visit. He has connections to several current Florida staff members who arrived in Gainesville from Georgia Tech, as well as other portal commits from GT. Those mattered, but ultimately it was what he saw while in town from the program and his future position coach that sold him.

“I’m excited about everything Florida has to offer, and I think we’re going to win a lot of football games. Ultimately, this decision came down to what’s the best way for me to make it to the NFL. Even if Florida has an off year, they send three or four guys to the league. They have amazing development, and through the process, I was able to talk to [Phil] Trautwein. He just blew me away.”

The track record of Coach Traurtwein was also a major selling point that helped seal the deal for Harrison Moore to be a Gator.

“Really, what stood out was hearing how he talks about the game of football,” he said of Trautwein. “He told me a stat about how every center he’s coached now plays in the NFL. That’s a pretty good stat, and I told him that I’m going to be the next one.”

The Rivals Industry, a weighted average of the three major recruiting services, currently ranks Harrison Moore as the No. 691 overall transfer prospect and the No. 61-ranked transfer offensive lineman. He has two years left to play at Florida.

Harrison Moore is transfer commitment No. 17 for UF

With the commitment of Georgia Tech offensive line transfer Harrison Moore, the Florida Gators now sit with 17 additions from the Transfer Portal. Along with Moore, UF’s portal class is made up of Baylor safety transfer DJ Coleman, James Madison tight end transfer Lacota Dippre, Georgia Tech wide receiver transfer Bailey Stockton, Baylor defensive line transfer DK Kalu, Cincinnati running back transfer Evan Pryor, Penn State offensive line transfer TJ Shanahan, Jacksonville State DL transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Wake Forest wide receiver transfer Micah Mays, Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Aaron Philo, Kentucky safety transfer Cam Dooley, Penn State offensive line transfer Eagan Boyer, ECU running back transfer London Montgomery, Stanford offensive tackle transfer Emeka Ugori, Tulane punter transfer Alec Clark, Louisiana longsnapper transfer Carter Milliron, and Tulane kicker transfer Patrick Durkin.

