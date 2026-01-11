Georgia Tech TE transfer Luke Harpring commits to Florida

With several staffers arriving to Florida from Georgia Tech, the coaching staff has targeted several outgoing transfers from the Yellow Jackets. Several have already committed to UF, with the latest addition being Georgia Tech tight end transfer Luke Harpring. His decision to transfer to Florida follows an official visit in Gainesville. As a redshirt freshman, Harpring will have 3 years to play at his next stop.

Get 50% off of Gators Online to stay up to date with all of UF’s transfer portal moves

Florida has several connections to Luke Harpring

Luke Harpring just finished his redshirt freshman season with the Yellow Jackets. He will have 3 years left to play at the next level. This past season, Harpring appeared in 13 games at Georgia Tech. He finished the season with 13 catches for 158 yards, but did not catch a touchdown. There are clear ties already formed in Gainesville from Georgia Tech. Firstly, the Gators hired his former offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, last month, as well as former Georgia Tech inside wide receivers coach Trent McKnight. The Gators have also added transfer commitments from Harpring’s former teammates, Aaron Philo and Bailey Stockton. Furthermore, the Gators also added Georgia Tech offensive line transfer Harrison Moore, who was also Harpring’s roommate in Atlanta.

The Rivals Industry, a weighted average of the three major recruiting services, currently ranks Luke Harpring as the No. 1840 overall transfer prospect and the No. 102-ranked transfer tight end.

Luke Harpring is transfer commitment No. 21 for UF

With the commitment of Georgia Tech tight end transfer Luke Harpring, the Florida Gators now sit with 21 additions from the Transfer Portal. Along with Harpring, UF’s portal class is made up of Auburn wide receiver transfer Eric Singleton, Baylor safety transfer DJ Coleman, James Madison tight end transfer Lacota Dippre, Georgia Tech wide receiver transfer Bailey Stockton, Baylor defensive line transfer DK Kalu, Cincinnati running back transfer Evan Pryor, Penn State offensive line transfer TJ Shanahan, Jacksonville State DL transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Wake Forest wide receiver transfer Micah Mays, Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Aaron Philo, Kentucky safety transfer Cam Dooley, Penn State offensive line transfer Eagan Boyer, ECU running back transfer London Montgomery, Stanford offensive tackle transfer Emeka Ugori, Georgia Tech offensive line transfer Harrison Moore, Tulane punter transfer Alec Clark, Louisiana longsnapper transfer Carter Milliron, Southwest Oklahoma punter Miller Fealy, and Tulane kicker transfer Patrick Durkin.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the GatorsOnline Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!