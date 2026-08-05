Get Gators Online for 75% off !!!

Florida football is back in action with the start of preseason camp Wednesday. The Gators approach the 2026 season with much to prove after going just 4-8 last year, and first-year coach Jon Sumrall and his players are determined to get the program turned around.

With so much taking place with the Gators, Gators Online is ensuring fans keep up on all of the latest scoop by offering 75% OFF annual memberships!!

For a limited time, new members who join Gators Online will get their first 12 months of premium Gators coverage for a quarter of the price — ONLY $2.49/month!

Who will be the Florida Gators’ starting quarterback in 2026? What is the very latest on the injury front? How is the depth chart looking on offense and defense? What were the biggest weight gains & losses on Florida’s 2026 fall roster this offseason? What are our Gut feelings entering the start of Florida Gators preseason practice?

Gators Online has EVERY aspect of the Florida football program covered.

So don’t miss a minute of the action and join Gators Online today to get 75% OFF your first year of premium Gators coverage — that’s 12 months for ONLY $30!!

DON’T MISS OUT: 75% OFF annual offer ends Aug. 12 at 11:59 pm CT!!

With a Gators Online annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— The best staff and the best content in the market — by far. These trusted and proven Gators Online reporters have set the industry standard for insider scoop and premium analysis!

— Senior team reporter Zach Abolverdi has covered Florida Gators athletics since 2010 and nobody gets more scoop or intel in the market. Publisher Keith Niebuhr has an incredible depth of knowledge when it comes to UF sports.

— Elite and unmatched recruiting coverage from our Gators Online recruiting analysts — Blake Alderman and Corey Bender — and On3 national recruiting team, delivering round-the-clock updates on where the Gators stand with key prospects from high school and the transfer portal.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Chad Simmons, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and college insiders.

— The best and most informative Florida Gators message board community around! Our one-of-a-kind Gators Online community is the place for fans to get access to the Gators Online staff, read premium scoop on all things Florida Gators and talk about it with other UF fans!

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of Gators Online resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more!

— In addition to exclusive access to all Gators Online premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!

So don’t miss out on our sale of the season and become a Gators Online annual member today to get your first year of exclusive Gators coverage for ONLY $30!!

Terms: This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 12, 2026. This promotion is for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserve the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions you may have.