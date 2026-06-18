GHS hires former Florida staffer Ashour Peera as head coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After spending the last four years in Alachua County, where he previously coached high school football for seven seasons, Ashour Peera is staying in Gainesville, Fla. The former Florida Gators football staff member has been hired as the new head coach at Gainesville High School.

Peera is returning to high school coaching after nine years at the collegiate level. He most recently served as the director of football logistics and NFL liaison at the University of Florida from 2021-25. Peera’s hire at GHS marks his third stint as a high school head coach and second in the Sunshine State.

“I’m incredibly grateful and humbled to be the new Head Football Coach at Gainesville High School,” Peera told Rivals. “This is a special opportunity, and we’re excited to build a program centered on character, toughness, and community. We can’t wait to get started and bring Hurricane football back to a level that everyone in Gainesville can be proud of.”

Peera, who also made collegiate stops at Louisiana, Central Arkansas and Northwestern Oklahoma State, was the head coach at East Ridge High School (Clermont, Fla.) from 2014-2017. He also served as the head coach at Gateway High School (Aurora, Colo.) from 2013-2014.

In addition to five years of head coaching experience, Peera worked for 10 years as a high school assistant coach in the state of Florida, including three seasons at Miami Northwestern as the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, special teams coordinator and offensive line coach.

Peera spent the other seven years in Ocala, Fla., including five seasons (2005-2009) at Forest High School, where he was eventually promoted to offensive coordinator. He started his high school coaching career at Vanguard, serving as the offensive line coach for two years (2004-2005).

Peera replaces former Florida and GHS football player Ian Scott, who resigned after three seasons on the job and an 8-22 record. During the interview process for Scott’s replacement, Gainesville High School athletic director Phillip Knight said he was “blown away” by Peera and his 22 years of coaching experience.

“Obviously, he knows what he’s doing,” Knight told Rivals. “My experience as a coach is you win ball games in practice. And just his approach and how he’s going to go about preparing his kids to play and preparing his coaching staff, and expectations, which is huge, all of those things let me know this is our guy.”

A native of Chicago, Ill., Peera graduated from Saint Leo University in 2011.

Ashour Peera coaching history

2026-present: Gainesville High School, head football coach

2021-2025: University of Florida, director of football logistics / NFL liaison

2019-2021: University of Louisiana, director of player engagement & offensive quality control

2018-2019: University of Central Arkansas, director of recruiting & assistant offensive line coach

2017-2018: Northwestern Oklahoma State University, offensive line coach

2014-2017: East Ridge High School, head football coach

2013-2014: Gateway High School, head football coach

2011-2013: Miami Northwestern High School, assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, offensive line coach

2009-2011: South Lake High School, assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, linebackers coach

2006-2009: Forest High School, assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

2005-2006: Forest High School, offensive line coach

2004-2005: Vanguard High School, offensive line coach

1996-2003: Eugene Field School, head football coach