GO Recruiting Show dissects official visit season, Easton Royal and Jalen Brewster recruitments

Another official visit season is in the books and for the Florida Gators the months of May and June were fruitful when it came to recruiting. All told, UF has 14 new commitments over the past two months. That puts the Gators at 24 total, which gives Jon Sumrall’s program the No. 5 class in the Rivals rankings.

Today, Blake Alderman, Corey Bender and Keith Niebuhr of Gators Online dissect Florida’s recruiting class entering the NCAA’s dead period on the Gators Online Recruiting Show, which you can watch above.

The following topics were covered:

*Blake and Corey open the show by giving their general thoughts on the work UF did in building the 2027 recruiting class in the months of May and June, particularly when hosting official visitors. Each talked at length about the biggest pickups for Sumrall and Co., along with surprise developments.

*Who were the top recruits that got away from the Gators? Much of this discussion centered around Lithonia (Ga.) 4-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson, a one-time Florida commitment who flipped to Georgia. But other prospects also were discussed.

*Blake and Corey provide the latest intel on 5-star targets Easton Royal, a Texas receiver commit, and Jalen Brewster, a defensive lineman committed to Texas Tech. Brewster is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 class. Both players officially visited the Gators earlier this month. But now, UF is battling not only the teams they’re committed to, but also LSU.

*The crew grades the Florida recruiting class and talks about the biggest remaining needs.

*Who could be next to commit? Blake points to a couple of recruits as possibilities. One of them is a highly rated defensive back from out of state.

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