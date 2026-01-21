Grab your popcorn: Gator Boys stay hot vs. LSU for fifth straight win

Grab your popcorn: Gator Boys stay hot vs. LSU for fifth straight winby: Zach Abolverdi2 hours agoZachAbolverdiRead In AppFlorida Gators guard Urban Klavzar (7) gestures with Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) and Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) after making a three point basket against the Louisiana State Tigers during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. (Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)Takeaways from the 79-61 win for the No. 16-ranked Florida Gators over the LSU Tigers on Tuesday in Gainesville.