Highlights from a big recruiting weekend at UF

For the first day in pads at Florida Gators spring practice on Saturday, UF welcomed an all-star lineup of recruits to Gainesville. The group included the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect along with several other highly touted players. On today’s Gators Online Recruiting Show, Blade Alderman and Keith Niebuhr break down a busy and important recruiting weekend for the Gators. 🐊

Here are some of the highlights from Monday’s show:

*Blake provides an in-depth update on Florida’s pursuit of Cedar Hill (Texas) 5-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, Rivals’ No. 1-ranked overall prospect in the 2027 class. He’s a Texas Tech commit but the Gators got him on campus and hope he returns in the future.

*Have the Gators emerged as the clear favorite to land Port Charlotte (Fla.) 4-star receiver Elias Pearl? There are lots of positive vibes with regard to this recruitment in Gainesville.

*Florida remains one of the top schools for 4-star edge rusher Frederick Ards III of Orlando (Fla.) Jones. He’s a former teammate of current Gators receiver Vernell Brown III and is coached by a former Gators player, Elijah Williams. Blake dissects this recruitment.

*Gators Online provides updates on three key targets: 4-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander, 4-star safety Zayden Gamble and 4-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain. Fountain is committed to South Carolina. All three players visited UF over the weekend and the Gators are strong contenders for each.

*Are the Florida Gators trending up or down for 4-star Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Kaden Henderson?

*What was the vibe like at Florida’s practice Saturday and which Florida Gators stood out to recruits? Blake reports on who the prospects said shined on the field.