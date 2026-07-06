How Alex Condon performed in debut with Australia's senior national team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In his debut with Australia’s senior national team, Florida Gators forward Alex Condon made two starts in the first round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers and helped the Boomers cruise to back-to-back wins. Both games took place at RAC Arena in his hometown of Perth.

In total, Condon logged 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

“He’s got so much upside,” Australia coach Adam Caporn said of Condon. “It was great to have him in green and gold for the first time and fun that it was in Perth. Love his level of physicality and upside as a FIBA player.”

In his senior national team debut on Friday, Condon scored 7 points on 3-for-4 shooting along with four rebounds and two assists in Australia’s 124-52 win over Guam.

Condon followed up that performance on Monday with eight rebounds and two more assists with 3 points as Australia ran away with a 92-49 win against the Philippines.

According to Monday’s game recap, Condon “enjoyed a few battles with Gilas big man June Mar Fajardo and more than held his own against the 6’11” center.”

Condon was selected to Basketball Australia’s 12-man roster on June 2. He’s the third Gator to compete for his senior national team while still at Florida, along with Andrew Nembhard (2019 World Cup, Canada) and Mike Rosario (2012 Centrobasket, Puerto Rico).

The Australia’s senior national team will return to the court on Aug. 28 against Syria in the second round of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Condon earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press last season after averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He had a stretch of three straight 20-point performances and five in seven games.

Condon, who was projected as a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, decided to return to Florida for his senior season instead of turning pro. Fellow starters Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu followed suit after Condon.

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