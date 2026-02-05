How Gators fare in mock NBA Drafts

The Florida Gators’ front-court stars have delivered this season. Thomas Haugh‘s strong play has earned him a spot on the Julius Erving Award Midseason Top 10 list. Alex Condon is coming off a really strong week. Rueben Chinyelu has been a rebounding machine and averages a double-double. Largely because of them, UF might be a legit contender to repeat as national champions.

Where do the most current NBA mock drafts have these three listed?

Here’s a closer look.

Thomas Haugh, Jr., forward

Current stats: 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 turnovers, 47.8% shooting, 34.7% 3-point shooting.

ESPN (Jan. 13): Round 1, Pick 10—Milwaukee Bucks: “Haugh continues to put together a terrific season at Florida, where he has carried a significant load and improved as a scorer. He profiles as a versatile plug-and-play option, with positional size and ball-moving instincts that should enhance whatever type of NBA lineups he is dropped into. As a 22-year-old prospect with an average shooting profile (32.9% from 3) who does not create a ton of his own offense. Haugh will be a better fit for teams looking to pivot into playoff contention. But as the lottery starts to thin out, he’s appealing as a reliable contributor who should provide rotation value on his rookie contract.

Depending on how Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s situation evolves, the Bucks should be among the teams thinking hard about Haugh as an upgrade on their limited options at forward — if they intend to keep Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee owns the worst of its own pick and Atlanta’s, giving the franchise a safety net if it misses the playoffs.”

NBA Draft Net (Jan. 30): Round 1, Pick 21—Phoenix Suns

NBA Draft Room (February 3): No. 20 on the board: “Haugh might not be the sexiest pick but NBA teams will be highly intrigued by the 6-9 do-it-all forward who competes at a high level and impacts both ends.”

Most mocks have Florida Gators star Thomas Haugh going in the first round

Bleacher Report (Jan. 28): Round 1, Pick 12—San Antonio Spurs: “Thomas Haugh draft case revolves more around fit than upside. It seems more likely his suitors will be playoff contenders who see the right puzzle piece, rather than rebuilding teams willing to wait on long-term potential. He continues to hit threes, deliver above-the-rim finishes and give scouts the occasional flash of creation into drives or dribble jumpers. Haugh has earned the plug-and-play label with 6’9″ size, shooting, athleticism and IQ/hustle.”

USA Today (Jan. 29): Round 1, Pick 18—Miami Heat: “After winning a national championship with Florida last season, Thomas Haugh was instantly regarded as one of the most interesting players who elected to return to college. Haugh has one of the top motors in the NCAA and he is an incredibly skilled basketball player. He does not need the ball in his hands very often to make a difference on the floor for his team. And he can serve as a glue guy for a consistently competitive team such as the Heat.”

SB Nation (Jan. 27): Round 1, Pick 19—Oklahoma City Thunder: “Haugh fits the bill of a connective wing who can finish plays inside, space the floor, and hold his own defensively. Florida’s offense is 13 points per 100 possessions better when he’s on the floor, and its defense is 7 points per 100 better with him on, too. I’m a bit worried about his ability to score inside the paint when he doesn’t have a dunk, But he has appeal as a low-usage offensive wing who doesn’t need to spend time on the ball to have an impact.”

Bleacher Nation (Feb. 2): Round 1, Pick 16: Miami Heat

The Athletic (Jan. 13): No. 12 on the board

Could other Florida Gators go in the first round?

Alex Condon, Jr., PF

Current Florida Gators stats: 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 turnovers, 1.5 blocks, 51.0% shooting, 13.6% 3-point shooting.

ESPN (Jan. 13) Round 2, Pick 42—Brooklyn Nets

NBA Draft Room (February 3): No. 66 on the board: “A solid all around center who does a bit of everything but doesn’t really stand in one area. I think he might take some time but could eventually earn a few NBA minutes.”

Bleacher Report (Jan. 28): Round 2, Pick 47—Orlando Magic: “Alex Condon’s shooting hasn’t taken off this year, but he’s become a tougher inside scoring threat and a more aware passer. At 6’11”, 230 pounds, the play-finishing, low-post offense and vision will earn him looks, but they’ll occur much earlier in the draft if we start seeing more drives past closeouts and made threes.”

The Athletic (Jan. 13): No. 44 on the board

Current Florida Gators stats: 12.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 61.9% shooting.

NBA Draft Room (February 3): No. 42 on the board: “A defensive menace with great length and strength. Only a junior, he could be back next season and really see his draft stock fly. He’s still a developmental player but he’s on a really nice trajectory as a prospect and I expect that to continue. He reminds me of a modern day Dale Davis.”