How high might Brendan Lawson go in the 2027 MLB draft?

With the 2026 MLB Draft now in the books, people already are starting to look ahead to 2027. And all signs point toward Florida Gators shortstop Brendan Lawson being one of the top overall picks.

In fact, a few early mocks draft have him going No. 1 overall.

Bleacher Report is one of them. That site has Lawson, a rising junior from Toronto, Canada, being taken in the top spot by the Colorado Rockies. Additionally, Prep Baseball has the Kansas City Royal selecting Lawson at No. 1.

Earlier this year, Carlos Collazo of Baseball America discussed what made Lawson a high-level prospect: “Brendan Lawson I feel like on the first few iterations of our college list was the top prospect in the class in part because there’s just a lot of comfort we have with his offensive profile with that hit-power combination as a left-handed hitter who we thought could play the infield.

“What’s really crazy is, Brendan Lawson has also taken a pretty huge jump at least in terms of performance — he’s done that while moving to shortstop. He was not Florida’s everyday shortstop in 2025. I think entering this year there were a lot of questions about whether or not he was a shortstop at all moving forward. Him playing that position throughout the spring this year is going to help teams add conviction to their defensive reviews.

“I’m still not sold on whether he’s definitely a shortstop moving forward but if you feel confidence he can move to third and be a really good defender, which is where I’ve been on him probably a few years now after seeing him in high school, that’s still a tremendously exciting package of power, patience, pure hitting ability.”

In 2026, Lawson batted .312 and led the SEC with a .511 on-base percentage. He was tops on the Florida team with 19 home runs and a 1.210 OPS, and third with 48 RBI. Lawson contributed 14 stolen bases, which was second among all Gators.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for 50% OFF! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!