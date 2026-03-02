Skip to main content
Florida
How the Florida Gators performed at 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

IMG_6615by: Blake Alderman8 hours agoBlake_Alderman

After having nine Florida Gators attend last year’s NFL Scouting Combine, nine more UF players competed in Indianapolis last week. A total of 319 prospects were invited to this year’s event, which was held from February 26 through March 1.

The Gators who took part in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine were defensive lineman Caleb Banks, offensive tackle Austin Barber, edge rusher George Gumbs, cornerback Devin Moore, defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp, offensive lineman Jake Slaughter, wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant, kicker Trey Smack, and punter Tommy Doman.

Kickers, defensive linemen, and linebackers started the NFL Combine last Thursday, followed by defensive backs and tight ends on Friday. Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs hit the field on Saturday, and offensive linemen on Sunday. Here are the results for Florida’s players.

Defensive lineman Caleb Banks

Prospect grade: 6.39
40-yard dash: 5.04 seconds
10-yard dash: 1.76 seconds
Vertical jump: 32’’
Broad jump: 6’ 6’
Measurables: 6’ 6’’, 327 pounds
Arm: 35’’
Hand: 10 7/8’’

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks’s frame had the attention of scouts and media at the 2026 NFL Combine. He’s been included in several NFL Mock Drafts as a first-round draft pick.

Quotable: “Banks didn’t need to finish the on-field workouts to rank as one of Thursday’s winners. The 6-foot-6, 327-pound defensive tackle wowed with a 32-inch vertical jump and a 5.05-second 40. Banks missed most of last season because of a foot injury, but his upside is through the roof. He could have moved into the first round with his times Thursday.” – ESPN’s Matt Miller said of Caleb Banks

Offensive tackle Austin Barber

Prospect grade: 5.87
40-yard dash: 5.12 seconds
10-yard dash: 1.77 seconds
Vertical jump: 32’’
Broad jump: 9’ 3’
Measurables: 6’ 7’’, 318 pounds
Arm: 33 1/8’’
Hand: 9 5/8’’

Edge George Gumbs

Prospect grade: 6.14
40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds
10-yard dash: 1.67 seconds
Vertical jump: 41’’ (Second best all-time for DEs and edge defenders, and was first at the combine at his position)
Broad jump: 10’ 1’
Measurables: 6’ 4’’, 245 pounds
Arm: 33 5/8’’
Hand: 9 ’’

Cornerback Devin Moore

Prospect grade: 6.00
40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds
10-yard dash: 1.56 seconds
Vertical jump: N/A
Broad jump: N/A
Measurables: 6’ 3’’, 198 pounds
Arm: 31 5/8’’
Hand: 8 5/8’’

Former Florida Gators CB Devin Moore didn’t participate in all of the drills at the combine due to having groin surgery a few months ago

Defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp

Prospect grade: 5.86
40-yard dash: N/A
10-yard dash: N/A
Vertical jump: N/A
Broad jump: N/A
Bench Press: 28 reps
Measurables: 6’ 2’’, 273 pounds
Arm: 32’’
Hand: 9 1/2’’

Offensive lineman Jake Slaughter

Prospect grade: 5.90
40-yard dash: 5.1 seconds
10-yard dash: 1.74 seconds
Vertical jump: 32.5’’
Broad jump: 9’ 2’
Measurables: 6’ 5’’, 303 pounds
Arm: 32 3/8’’
Hand: 10’’

Wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant

Prospect grade: 6.00
40-yard dash: 4.4 seconds
10-yard dash: 1.54 seconds
Vertical jump: 39’’
Broad jump: 10’ 11’
Measurables: 6’ 3’’, 207 pounds
Arm: 32 7/8’’
Hand: 9 1/2’’

Kicker Trey Smack

Prospect grade: 5.92
40-yard dash: N/A
10-yard dash: N/A
Vertical jump: N/A
Broad jump: N/A
Measurables: 6’ 1’’, 188 pounds
Arm: 30’’
Hand: 8 3/4’’

Punter Tommy Doman

Prospect grade: 5.62
40-yard dash: N/A
10-yard dash: N/A
Vertical jump: N/A
Broad jump: N/A
Measurables: 6’ 4’’, 214 pounds
Arm: 31’
Hand: 9 5/8’’