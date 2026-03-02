How the Florida Gators performed at 2026 NFL Scouting Combine
After having nine Florida Gators attend last year’s NFL Scouting Combine, nine more UF players competed in Indianapolis last week. A total of 319 prospects were invited to this year’s event, which was held from February 26 through March 1.
The Gators who took part in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine were defensive lineman Caleb Banks, offensive tackle Austin Barber, edge rusher George Gumbs, cornerback Devin Moore, defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp, offensive lineman Jake Slaughter, wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant, kicker Trey Smack, and punter Tommy Doman.
Kickers, defensive linemen, and linebackers started the NFL Combine last Thursday, followed by defensive backs and tight ends on Friday. Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs hit the field on Saturday, and offensive linemen on Sunday. Here are the results for Florida’s players.
Defensive lineman Caleb Banks
Prospect grade: 6.39
40-yard dash: 5.04 seconds
10-yard dash: 1.76 seconds
Vertical jump: 32’’
Broad jump: 6’ 6’’
Measurables: 6’ 6’’, 327 pounds
Arm: 35’’
Hand: 10 7/8’’
Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks’s frame had the attention of scouts and media at the 2026 NFL Combine. He’s been included in several NFL Mock Drafts as a first-round draft pick.
Quotable: “Banks didn’t need to finish the on-field workouts to rank as one of Thursday’s winners. The 6-foot-6, 327-pound defensive tackle wowed with a 32-inch vertical jump and a 5.05-second 40. Banks missed most of last season because of a foot injury, but his upside is through the roof. He could have moved into the first round with his times Thursday.” – ESPN’s Matt Miller said of Caleb Banks
Offensive tackle Austin Barber
Prospect grade: 5.87
40-yard dash: 5.12 seconds
10-yard dash: 1.77 seconds
Vertical jump: 32’’
Broad jump: 9’ 3’’
Measurables: 6’ 7’’, 318 pounds
Arm: 33 1/8’’
Hand: 9 5/8’’
Austin Barber kick slide pic.twitter.com/bde5QxhJMG— Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 1, 2026
Edge George Gumbs
Prospect grade: 6.14
40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds
10-yard dash: 1.67 seconds
Vertical jump: 41’’ (Second best all-time for DEs and edge defenders, and was first at the combine at his position)
Broad jump: 10’ 1’’
Measurables: 6’ 4’’, 245 pounds
Arm: 33 5/8’’
Hand: 9 ’’
George Gumbs wave drill pic.twitter.com/qAY1neAUjC— Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 26, 2026
Florida’s George Gumbs Jr. with another great rep in the drill work, this time on the bags. pic.twitter.com/hr6WBkLnca— Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) February 26, 2026
Cornerback Devin Moore
Prospect grade: 6.00
40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds
10-yard dash: 1.56 seconds
Vertical jump: N/A
Broad jump: N/A
Measurables: 6’ 3’’, 198 pounds
Arm: 31 5/8’’
Hand: 8 5/8’’
Former Florida Gators CB Devin Moore didn’t participate in all of the drills at the combine due to having groin surgery a few months ago
4.50u for Devin Moore ⚡️#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JUcR8fJFSr— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 27, 2026
Defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp
Prospect grade: 5.86
40-yard dash: N/A
10-yard dash: N/A
Vertical jump: N/A
Broad jump: N/A
Bench Press: 28 reps
Measurables: 6’ 2’’, 273 pounds
Arm: 32’’
Hand: 9 1/2’’
Tyreak Sapp WR1 🕸️#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/a9AgqLkgFw— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 26, 2026
Offensive lineman Jake Slaughter
Prospect grade: 5.90
40-yard dash: 5.1 seconds
10-yard dash: 1.74 seconds
Vertical jump: 32.5’’
Broad jump: 9’ 2’’
Measurables: 6’ 5’’, 303 pounds
Arm: 32 3/8’’
Hand: 10’’
Wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant
Prospect grade: 6.00
40-yard dash: 4.4 seconds
10-yard dash: 1.54 seconds
Vertical jump: 39’’
Broad jump: 10’ 11’’
Measurables: 6’ 3’’, 207 pounds
Arm: 32 7/8’’
Hand: 9 1/2’’
J Michael Sturdivant goes 4.41u 🔥 #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/weSj0FsYTN— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 28, 2026
J.Michael Sturdivant gauntlet pic.twitter.com/HrauEPU4tF— Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 28, 2026
Kicker Trey Smack
Prospect grade: 5.92
40-yard dash: N/A
10-yard dash: N/A
Vertical jump: N/A
Broad jump: N/A
Measurables: 6’ 1’’, 188 pounds
Arm: 30’’
Hand: 8 3/4’’
Punter Tommy Doman
Prospect grade: 5.62
40-yard dash: N/A
10-yard dash: N/A
Vertical jump: N/A
Broad jump: N/A
Measurables: 6’ 4’’, 214 pounds
Arm: 31’
Hand: 9 5/8’’