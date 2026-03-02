How the Florida Gators performed at 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

After having nine Florida Gators attend last year’s NFL Scouting Combine, nine more UF players competed in Indianapolis last week. A total of 319 prospects were invited to this year’s event, which was held from February 26 through March 1.

The Gators who took part in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine were defensive lineman Caleb Banks, offensive tackle Austin Barber, edge rusher George Gumbs, cornerback Devin Moore, defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp, offensive lineman Jake Slaughter, wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant, kicker Trey Smack, and punter Tommy Doman.

Kickers, defensive linemen, and linebackers started the NFL Combine last Thursday, followed by defensive backs and tight ends on Friday. Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs hit the field on Saturday, and offensive linemen on Sunday. Here are the results for Florida’s players.

Defensive lineman Caleb Banks

Prospect grade: 6.39

40-yard dash: 5.04 seconds

10-yard dash: 1.76 seconds

Vertical jump: 32’’

Broad jump: 6’ 6’’

Measurables: 6’ 6’’, 327 pounds

Arm: 35’’

Hand: 10 7/8’’

.@GatorsFB DT Caleb Banks put on an unreal performance today:



– 6'6", 327 pounds

– 5.04 40-yard dash

– 32" vertical jump

– 9'6" broad jump@nflnetwork | @Accenture pic.twitter.com/FLWDdfKUUn — NFL (@NFL) February 26, 2026

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks’s frame had the attention of scouts and media at the 2026 NFL Combine. He’s been included in several NFL Mock Drafts as a first-round draft pick.

HT: 98th percentile

WT: 89th percentile

Hand: 94th percentile

Arm: 94th percentile

Wingspan: 99th percentile (longest at the Combine for DTs since 1999)



God don't make many of 'em like Caleb Banks https://t.co/Q5DHt6lGhM — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 26, 2026

Quotable: “Banks didn’t need to finish the on-field workouts to rank as one of Thursday’s winners. The 6-foot-6, 327-pound defensive tackle wowed with a 32-inch vertical jump and a 5.05-second 40. Banks missed most of last season because of a foot injury, but his upside is through the roof. He could have moved into the first round with his times Thursday.” – ESPN’s Matt Miller said of Caleb Banks

Offensive tackle Austin Barber

Prospect grade: 5.87

40-yard dash: 5.12 seconds

10-yard dash: 1.77 seconds

Vertical jump: 32’’

Broad jump: 9’ 3’’

Measurables: 6’ 7’’, 318 pounds

Arm: 33 1/8’’

Hand: 9 5/8’’

Austin Barber kick slide pic.twitter.com/bde5QxhJMG — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 1, 2026

Austin Barber is a OT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.77 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 36 out of 1512 OT from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, times unofficial.https://t.co/O7hBg1EnPi pic.twitter.com/CtPvobHBig — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

Edge George Gumbs

Prospect grade: 6.14

40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds

10-yard dash: 1.67 seconds

Vertical jump: 41’’ (Second best all-time for DEs and edge defenders, and was first at the combine at his position)

Broad jump: 10’ 1’’

Measurables: 6’ 4’’, 245 pounds

Arm: 33 5/8’’

Hand: 9 ’’

George Gumbs wave drill pic.twitter.com/qAY1neAUjC — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 26, 2026

Florida’s George Gumbs Jr. with another great rep in the drill work, this time on the bags. pic.twitter.com/hr6WBkLnca — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) February 26, 2026

George Gumbs Jr is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.72 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 263 out of 2046 DE from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left to run, bench tomorrow.https://t.co/IAEV8AY5yK pic.twitter.com/JZsahJi2nK — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 26, 2026

Cornerback Devin Moore

Prospect grade: 6.00

40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds

10-yard dash: 1.56 seconds

Vertical jump: N/A

Broad jump: N/A

Measurables: 6’ 3’’, 198 pounds

Arm: 31 5/8’’

Hand: 8 5/8’’

Former Florida Gators CB Devin Moore didn’t participate in all of the drills at the combine due to having groin surgery a few months ago

Need some more time, We’ll shake back at pro day!! pic.twitter.com/uncT2WMuTu — Devin Moore (@realdevinmoore3) February 27, 2026

Defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp

Prospect grade: 5.86

40-yard dash: N/A

10-yard dash: N/A

Vertical jump: N/A

Broad jump: N/A

Bench Press: 28 reps

Measurables: 6’ 2’’, 273 pounds

Arm: 32’’

Hand: 9 1/2’’

Offensive lineman Jake Slaughter

Prospect grade: 5.90

40-yard dash: 5.1 seconds

10-yard dash: 1.74 seconds

Vertical jump: 32.5’’

Broad jump: 9’ 2’’

Measurables: 6’ 5’’, 303 pounds

Arm: 32 3/8’’

Hand: 10’’

Jake Slaughter is a OC prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.91 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 7 out of 679 OC from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, times unofficial.https://t.co/HAfGQiYehj pic.twitter.com/coJadDUQ0y — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

Wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant

Prospect grade: 6.00

40-yard dash: 4.4 seconds

10-yard dash: 1.54 seconds

Vertical jump: 39’’

Broad jump: 10’ 11’’

Measurables: 6’ 3’’, 207 pounds

Arm: 32 7/8’’

Hand: 9 1/2’’

Kicker Trey Smack

Prospect grade: 5.92

40-yard dash: N/A

10-yard dash: N/A

Vertical jump: N/A

Broad jump: N/A

Measurables: 6’ 1’’, 188 pounds

Arm: 30’’

Hand: 8 3/4’’

Florida K Trey Smack from 60 after #Eagles ST assistant Tyler Brown and #Broncos ST coordinator Darren Rizzi try to ice him. Smack was impressive at today’s specialists showcase, won by #Titans ST coordinator Bones Fassel’s team. pic.twitter.com/rPiCNYcphj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 25, 2026

Punter Tommy Doman

Prospect grade: 5.62

40-yard dash: N/A

10-yard dash: N/A

Vertical jump: N/A

Broad jump: N/A

Measurables: 6’ 4’’, 214 pounds

Arm: 31’

Hand: 9 5/8’’